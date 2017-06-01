From RK3DE to K3DE

Often dubbed “Rolex” by enthusiasts, the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event will now be known simply as the Kentucky Three Day Event as Rolex has dropped title sponsorship of the event.

“As we move forward with our ever-changing event, we are unveiling a new look that is reflected in our new logo and website,” said Stewart Perry, President of Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI). “We thank everyone who has helped make the Kentucky Three-Day Event one of the premier events of any kind in the world and we look forward to continued growth in the coming years.”

Although EEI, producer of the Kentucky Three-Day Event, has unveiled a new logo and a new website that is lacking the well-known green and gold, Rolex will continue to be the event’s official timepiece. Rolex will continue to be the title sponsor of the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium under a separate contract as well as the sponsor of the Grand Slam of Eventing.

Known as the “Best Weekend All Year,” the Kentucky Three-Day Event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, April 26-29, 2018.

Comments

comments