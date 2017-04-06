Cortes ‘C’ to Retire

John Madden Sales, Inc. shared a statement on Facebook announcing the retirement of Beezie Madden’s 2014 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games and Olympic mount, Cortes ‘C’.

The Belgian Warmblood gelding was recently injured during the 2016 Olympic Games where he was withdrawn from the competition.

The statement read, “Many of you have asked for an update and others are probably wondering about Cortes ‘C’s recovery. On behalf of Cortes ‘C’s owner, Mrs. Abigail Wexner, we are announcing Cortes’ retirement from competition. We are thankful to his team of veterinarians who have helped him heal following his injury at the 2016 Olympic Games. Tiny will return from his winter home at Authentic Stables in Wellington to our home base in Cazenovia this spring where he will enjoy his retirement.”

“We have been blessed to have Tiny in our family and as a part of Team JMS. Our back to back wins together in the King George Cup as well as his “Best Horse of the Games” (Team and Individual Bronze Medal) title in the 2014 World Equestrian Games will remain some of my best memories. I will always be grateful for the time we’ve had together in the sport and am now extremely grateful for the time we will have together in his retirement,” said Beezie.

While we will miss the winning team of Beezie and Tiny, we are happy to know that he will be enjoying his retirement in Cazenovia, NY.

