Reining Horse Foundation Announces New Reining Boot Camp to Benefit Crisis Fund

The Reining Horse Foundation (RHF), the philanthropic arm of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), announces Reining Boot Camp, a new, nationwide clinic series designed to help rookies and Non Pro riders learn how to prepare for show pen. Presented by Classic Equine and various NRHA Affiliates, Reining Boot Camps are intended to be fun, low-stress, one-day clinics. Proceeds benefit the Foundation’s Dale Wilkinson Memorial Crisis Fund, which aids reiners enduring medical hardships, accidents and disasters—such as fires, flood and tornadoes.

“We are so excited about the opportunity to connect beginning and Non Pro reiners with NRHA Professionals and affiliates in this new clinic series,” said Becky Jordan, RHF Board Secretary/Treasurer and chairperson of the Reining Boot Camp committee. “There is nowhere else where you can meet others who are learning and growing in this sport while also supporting a cause like the Dale Wilkinson Crisis Fund.”

Reining Boot Camps will build on the success of the Foundation’s former Rookie Days, which for 15 years served as the primary fundraiser for the Crisis Fund. The new program relies on affiliate volunteers to secure a venue, conduct the clinic and recruit NRHA Professionals to serve as volunteer clinicians. Additionally, some events plan to incorporate volunteer NRHA Judges to evaluate attendees when they perform the maneuvers of a basic reining pattern.

The one-day clinics are open to youth and adults. In addition to instruction time, the advance registration fee of $225 per adult and $125 per youth (18 and under) covers lunch. Registrants also can expect to be eligible for various prizes and discount offers. Advance registration is encouraged, and prices do increase $25 per person at the events.

Reining Boot Camps already scheduled include:

Tennessee RHA, April 29, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

West Coast RHA, May 19, in Rancho Marieta, Calif.

Southwest RHA, May 27, Aubrey, Tex.

Arizona RHA, Skull Valley, Ariz., August 5.

Additional dates and locations are anticipated. A full schedule with details and registration information can be found at reiningfoundation.com/bootcamp.

Comments

comments