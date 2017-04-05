Draft Gratitude Celebrates National Help A Horse Day

Draft Gratitude, a nonprofit draft horse rescue in Winchester, NH, will be celebrating the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) national Help A Horse Day on April 22 and competing for a chance to win up to $25,000 in grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect unwanted draft horses. To celebrate the day, Draft Gratitude will be hosting a Large Animal Rescue Training focusing on trailer accidents and safe horse hauling.

Firefighters, first responders, and animal control officers will gain hands-on experience on safely managing a trailer accident scene including extricating a mannequin horse out of a trailer. Horse enthusiasts and 4-H/Pony Club members are invited to learn safe horse hauling practices and what to do if they were in an accident involving a horse trailer. (There is a fee to attend.)

To register for this event, please visit www.DraftGratitude.com. The event will be held rain or shine, lunch is included, and a discount is offered to 4-H and Pony Club members.

