2017 Winter Equestrian Festival Awards Circuit Championships

Equestrian Sport Productions (ESP) is proud to congratulate all of the Circuit Champions for the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). The 2017 circuit was a huge success featuring 12 weeks of world-class competition from January 11 through April 2 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, FL. The circuit awarded more than $9 million in prize money along with many other special awards. The 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival Circuit Champion Awards were presented to the top finishers in every division, based on prize money or points won.

Laura Chapot of Neshanic Station, NJ, once again earned the Lugano Diamonds Overall Jumper Rider Award for the 2017 circuit. Chapot was circuit champion of two divisions, riding to the top of the Illustrated Properties 1.40m division with Mary Chapot’s Zealous, and also topping the Crown Family 1.35m division with Mary Chapot’s Umberto.

Guadalupe Gonzalez was the Lugano Diamonds Overall Jumper Owner for the circuit. Allison Sweetnam was the Lugano Diamonds Overall Jumper Trainer.

Scott Stewart of Wellington, FL, was named the circuit’s Lugano Diamonds Overall Hunter Rider once again this year. Rivers Edge trainer Kenneth Berkley earned the Lugano Diamonds Overall Hunter Trainer, and Gochman Sport Horses was named Lugano Diamonds Overall Hunter Owner for 2017.

Stewart and Gochman Sport Horses’ Catch Me were circuit champions in the Antarès High Performance Working Hunter division. Catch Me also earned the Jay Matter Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the horse with the most points in the High Performance Hunters. Stewart jumped Gochman Sport Horses’ Fun to the circuit championship in the Shapley’s High Performance Conformation Hunter division. Stewart also led three other divisions, topping the Equine Tack & Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’6″ with Dr. Betsee Parker’s Luster, the Shapley’s Green Conformation Hunters with Dr. Betsee Parker’s Private Life, and the Equine Tack and Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’9″ with Fashion Farm’s Captivate.

Augusta Iwasaki of Calabasas, CA, was named the Overall Pony Hunter Rider for 2017. Iwasaki dominated the Rosenbaum Mollengarden PLLC Large Pony Hunter division to take the circuit championship riding Iwasaki & Reilly’s Small Soldier.

2017 JUMPER CIRCUIT CHAMPIONS DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE 1.45M

BULL RUN’S FAUSTINO DE TILI / BULL RUN JUMPERS FIVE LLC / KRISTEN VANDERVEEN ILLUSTRATED PROPERTIES 1.40M

ZEALOUS / MARY CHAPOT / LAURA CHAPOT THE CROWN FAMILY 1.35M

UMBERTO / MARY CHAPOT / LAURA CHAPOT RUSHY MARSH FARM 1.30M

E-WALLY / GOLDEN POINT PARTNERS LLC / BENJAMIN MEREDITH GUT EINHAUS 5-YEAR-OLD DEVELOPING JUMPER

GREY NOBLESSE / ATTACHE STABLES / JENNA THOMPSON SPY COAST FARM 6-YEAR-OLD DEVELOPING JUMPER

MANHATTAN / GOTHAM ENTERPRIZES LLC / VASCO FLORES SPY COAST FARM 7-YEAR-OLD DEVELOPING JUMPER

TUPAC VAN DE VROMBAUTSHOEVE Z / EMANUEL ANDRADE ENGEL & VÖLKERS HIGH AMATEUR-OWNER JUMPER

EVERYTHING / PONY LANE FARM / KELSEY THATCHER EQUILINE MEDIUM AMATEUR-OWNER JUMPER

CURBY DU SEIGNEUR / HANNAH PATTEN MARTHA JOLICOEUR, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN LOW AMATEUR-OWNER JUMPER

REVE DU RAZZY / CAROLINE DONNALLY ENTRUST CAPITAL ADULT AMATEUR JUMPER 18-35

EUROCOMMERCE TAMPA / AVERY-ANNA HOGAN ADULT AMATEUR JUMPER 36 & OVER

GRISSET / ALISSA KINSEY HORSEWARE IRELAND DON LITTLE ADULT AMATEUR MASTERS

DALLAS DE LA BONNETT / JORGE GOMEZ FARMVET ADULT AMATEUR MODIFIED JUMPER

REN ROUND NUMBER / CATHERINE WU SLEEPY P RANCH HIGH JUNIOR JUMPER

COMMISSARIO / NUVOLARI HOLDINGS LLC / GIAVANNA RINALDI HOLLOW CREEK FARM MEDIUM JUNIOR JUMPER

CARISMA / CHAGRIN SADDLERY / EMMA KURTZ MARIA MENDELSOHN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN LOW JUNIOR JUMPER

WEDDING DAY / SABRINA LEFEBVRE EQUESTRIAN SOTHEBY’S CHILDREN’S JUMPER 14 & UNDER

MUFASA / TAJE WARRICK EQUIS BOUTIQUE CHILDREN’S JUMPER 15-17

CHEVAL D’ESPOIR Z / SAMANTHA RICE GRIFFIS RESIDENTIAL CHILDREN’S MODIFIED JUMPER

EBAY / GRETCHEN BIEDRON / MIMI GOCHMAN KARINA BREZ LOW ADULT JUMPER 18-35

MORE CANDY / LIONSWAY FARM / STEPHANIE ANN COOK PEGASUS BUILDERS LOW ADULT JUMPER 36 & OVER

CYBER SPACE / MOLLY ATHEY EQUO LOW CHILDREN’S JUMPER

SUNDANCE / DAVID GOCHMAN / DANIEL KERINS TAKE2 THOROUGHBRED JUMPER

BLACK LABEL / JOHN BEEBE / JIA MEININGER LOW CHILD/ADULT TRAINING JUMPER

ASDI ABSOLUT / KELLY RODRIGUEZ 2017 HUNTER AND EQUITATION CIRCUIT CHAMPIONS ANTARÈS HIGH PERFORMANCE WORKING HUNTER

CATCH ME / GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC / SCOTT STEWART CWD PERFORMANCE WORKING HUNTER 3’6″

CRACK / JULIA MCNERNEY / HAVENS SCHATT MARSHALL & STERLING INSURANCE PERFORMANCE WORKING HUNTER 3’3″

SUTHERLAND / MIA HOLSTEAD / PETER PLETCHER BAINBRIDGE COMPANIES GREEN HUNTER 3′

PLAYBOOK / FASHION FARM / SCOTT STEWART CAPTIVEONE GREEN HUNTER 3’3″

HEMMINGWAY / STEPHANIE BULGER / SANDRA FERRELL PRE-GREEN 3 & 4-YEAR-OLD

HOLDEN OUT / SUSAN MORICONI / CHRISTOPHER PAYNE EQUINE TACK & NUTRITIONALS GREEN HUNTER 3’6″

LUSTER / DR. BETSEE PARKER / SCOTT STEWART EQUINE TACK & NUTRITIONALS GREEN HUNTER 3’9″

CAPTIVATE / FASHION FARM / SCOTT STEWART SHAPLEY’S GREEN CONFORMATION HUNTER

PRIVATE LIFE / DR. BETSEE PARKER / SCOTT STEWART SHAPLEY’S HIGH PERFORMANCE CONFORMATION HUNTER

FUN / GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC / SCOTT STEWART LUGANO DIAMONDS AMATEUR-OWNER HUNTER 18-35

CHABLIS / LIBERTAS FARM LLC / KELLY TROPIN HUNT LTD AMATEUR OWNER HUNTER 36 AND OVER

CATCH ME / GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC / BECKY GOCHMAN ADEQUAN® AMATEUR OWNER HUNTER 3’3″ 18-35

KINGSTON / LINDSAY MAXWELL OSPHOS AMATEUR OWNER HUNTER 3’3″ 36 & O

LAST MAN DARLING / GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC / BECKY GOCHMAN ADULT HUNTER 18-35 SECTION A

ZENTINA B / SAMANTHA KARP WANDERERS CLUB ADULT HUNTER 18-35 SECTION B

FIRST & GOAL / AUBRIENNE KRYSIEWICZ-BELL / SAMANTHA KARP TRIPLE CROWN BLANKETS ADULT HUNTER 36-50 SECTION A

FRENCH KISS / TINA ALLEN CAMPING WORLD ADULT HUNTER 36-50 SECTION B

CALERO / SUSANNAH ROSE CAMPING WORLD ADULT HUNTER 51 & OVER SECTION A

JUST NICK / WOODLAND WAY INC / MARGARET O’MEARA FARMVET ADULT HUNTER 51 & OVER SECTION B

WINTER STROLL / RICHARD PRANT / NANCY HOOKER SMALL JUNIOR 15 & UNDER

EVERMORE / GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC / MIMI GOCHMAN STALLER SMALL JUNIOR 16-17

WISDOM / RIVERS EDGE / EMMA KURTZ ENGEL & VÖLKERS LARGE JUNIOR 15 & UNDER

SMALL AFFAIR / LYN PEDERSEN / AUGUSTA D. IWASAKI BRUNO DELGRANGE LARGE JUNIOR 16-17

DEDICATION / DR. BETSEE PARKER / EMMA KURTZ UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI HEALTH SYSTEM JUNIOR HUNTER 3’3″ SECTION A

TRUST / CAROLINE RATIGAN UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI HEALTH SYSTEM JUNIOR HUNTER 3’3″ SECTION B

ADORE / ELIZA KIMBALL CHILDREN’S HUNTER 14 & UNDER

CASINO / WOODLAND WAY LLC / LIBBIE GORDON PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY CHILDREN’S HUNTER 15-17

LIFE IS GOOD / ALEXA STIEGLER AUTISM SPEAKS CHILDREN’S PONY SMALL/MEDIUM

ME TOO / SWEET OAK FARM / OLIVIA SWEETNAM CHILDREN’S PONY LARGE

WHAT-A-BEAN / LOLA HEAD VISSE WEDELL SMALL PONY HUNTER

IPARTY / ALEXA ELLE LIGNELLI ANIMO MEDIUM PONY HUNTER

SMALLWOOD MYSTIC / PEACOCK RIDGE LLC / ZAYNA RIZVI ROSENBAUM MOLLENGARDEN PLLC LARGE PONY HUNTER

SMALL SOLDIER / IWASAKI & REILLY / AUGUSTA IWASAKI SMALL GREEN PONY

QUICKSILVER BELLS / BILL SCHAUB / ALEXA ELLE LIGNELLI

SUNDOWN/ JOE CURRAIS / ALEXANDRA LYNN WILLNER MEDIUM GREEN PONY

IAPPROVE/ BILL SCHAUB / ALEXA ELLE LIGNELLI LARGE GREEN PONY

CHIC IN TIME / KAT FUQUA SHORT STIRRUP HUNTER

MONEY TREE / AGATHA LIGNELLI CROSSRAILS HUNTER – YOUNGER

PAPILLON BLUE / HOLMAN IMPORTS / ISABELLA ROMAN CROSSRAIL HUNTER – OLDER

CAPITAL PINEHURST / KAREN LUCAIN DERBY GOLD OPEN HUNTER 3’3″

BELFAST / MONTY KELLY / AMY MOMROW ANIMAL MEDICAL CENTER OF NY LOW ADULT HUNTER 2’6″ SECTION A

KAROLEENA /CHRISTY POWELL ARIAT® LOW ADULT HUNTER 2’6 SECTION A

FOR KEEPS / CATHY ZICHERMAN ARIAT® LOW ADULT HUNTER 2’6 SECTION B

MCKINLEY / STEEPLECHASE FARM / MARK BADGLEY PALM BEACH RIDING ACADEMY LOW CHILDRENS HUNTER 2’6

LUCAS / SIGNORINO FAMILY FARM LLC / KATHERINE SIGNORINO PERFECT PRODUCTS USHJA HUNTER 3′

BY THE WAY / RUTH KANNER / AMANDA LYERLY USHJA HUNTER 2’9″

GLORIA / PATRICIA CLOUSER KASOWITZ, BENSON, TORRES & FRIEDMAN LLP USHJA HUNTER 2’6″

HEATHCLIFFE / WINDHAVEN / JEFF RUNDLE USHJA HUNTER 2’3″

CAYERO / JOHN & STEPHANIE INGRAM LLC / JOAN EHRHART USHJA HUNTER 2′

HOLLYWOOD / RANDALL SWATEK / ASHLEY GLICA TAKE 2 THOROUGHBRED HUNTER

LUCCA / PAULINE LAMPSHIRE / HUNTER KAY CAROLEX WALK/TROT

SILVER RAIN / PEACOCK RIDGE LLC / BRIANE BEERBAUM YOUNG HUNTER

STRING OF PEARLS / PRICILLA DENEGRE / GAVIN MOYLAN 11 AND UNDER EQUITATION

KAT FUQUA 12-14 EQUITATION

ELLIE FERRIGNO ALESSANDRO ALBANESE 15-17 EQUITATION

AVA STEARNS OMEGA ALPHA ADULT EQUITATION

SARA BALLINGER TROPHIES & SPECIAL AWARDS LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL JUMPER OWNER

GUADALUPE GONZALEZ LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL JUMPER RIDER

LAURA CHAPOT LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL JUMPER TRAINER

ALLISON SWEETNAM LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL HUNTER OWNER

GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES, LLC LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL HUNTER RIDER

SCOTT STEWART OVERALL PONY HUNTER RIDER

AUGUSTA IWASAKI LUGANO DIAMONDS OVERALL HUNTER TRAINER

KENNETH BERKLEY CHRISTY CONARD PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR EQUESTRIAN EXCELLENCE PRESENTED TO THE YOUNG EQUESTRIAN WHO ACCUMULATES THE MOST POINTS IN THE USEF HUNTER SEAT MEDAL, USEF SHOW JUMPING TALENT SEARCH, ASPCA MACLAY, AND WIHS OVERALL CLASSES

EMMA KURTZ SIMBA RUN PERPETUAL TROPHY FOR OWNER OF THE OPEN JUMPER WHO HAS EARNED THE MOST PRIZE MONEY IN CLASSES OVER 1.45M

KAREN POLLE (WITH WINGS) OVERALL MARTHA W. JOLICOEUR LEADING LADY JUMPER RIDER AWARD IN MEMORY OF DALE LAWLER

LAURA CHAPOT SUNCAST® 1.50 CHAMPIONSHIP JUMPER SERIES – OVERALL LEADING RIDER

MCLAIN WARD HOWARD A NEWMAN PERPETUAL MEMORIAL TROPHY PRESENTED TO OWNER OF THE HORSE WHO WON THE MOST PRIZE MONEY IN THE DON LITTLE MASTERS JUMPERS

JORGE GOMEZ (DALLAS DE LA BONNETT) WENDY W NEWBY MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR HIGH SCORE AMATEUR-OWNER HUNTER 3’3″

KINGSTON (LINDSAY MAXWELL) JAMES “JIM” BRUNDAGE MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR HIGH SCORE GREEN PONY HUNTER

CHIC IN TIME (KAT FUQUA) PIN OAK FARM PERPETUAL TROPHY PRESENTED TO THE JUNIOR JUMPER RIDER WHO EARNED THE MOST PRIZE MONEY

GIAVANNA RINALDI OLIVER O’TOOLE PERPTUAL TROPHY AWARDED TO THE GROOM OF THE HORSE WHO HAS EARNED THE MOST MONEY IN THE WEEKLY GRAND PRIX

BO VAANHOLT (FINE LADY 5) KENYA PERPETUAL MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR HIGH SCORE HORSE IN THE ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 51 & OVER

WINTER STROLL (RICHARD PRANT) THE HARRISON CUP PERPETUAL TROPHY AWARDED TO THE OWNER WHO HORSES WIN THE MOST JUMPER MONEY IN ALL OPEN JUMPER CLASSES

SAMUEL PAROT THE JAY MATTER MEMORIAL TROPHY AWARD TO THE HORSE WITH THE MOST POINTS IN THE HIGH PERFORMANCE HUNTERS

CATCH ME (GOCHMAN SPORT HORSES LLC) POTCREEK MEADOW FARM JUNIOR SPORTSMANSHIP TROPHY PRESENTED TO THE JUNIOR RIDER THAT CONSISTENTLY DEMONSTRATES OUTSTANDING CONDUCT, HORSEMANSHIP, ATTITUDE AND COURTESY APPROPRIATE FOR A COMPETITOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF OUR SPORT

COOPER DEAN THE RAMBLEWOOD PERPETUAL TROPHY RECOGNIZES SUPERIOR EXHIBITOR/MANAGEMENT RELATIONS. THE TROPHY ACKNOWLEDGES AN INDIVIDUAL’S UNIQUE DEDICATION AND KINDNESS TO EXHIBITORS OF WEF BY ANY MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT TEAM

TOM BLANKENSHIP HERMÈS TALENTED YOUNG RIDER AWARD

DANIEL COYLE BEVAL PALM BEACH MEDAL SERIES WINNER

SARA BALLINGER RUBY ET VIOLETTE WEF CHALLENGE CUP SERIES

WITH WINGS / KAREN POLLE OVERALL HOLLOW CREEK FARM UNDER 25 GRAND PRIX SERIES WINNER

LUCAS PORTER OVERALL CHAMPION EQUINE INSURANCE JUMPER STYLE AWARD

VICTER FINN DH Z, RIDDEN BY EUGENIO GARZA FOR EL MILAGRO OVERALL CHAMPION EQUINE INSURANCE HUNTER STYLE AWARD

BEST REGARDS, RIDDEN BY JENNIFER HANNAN FOR PATRICIA FULCHINO

