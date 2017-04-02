Nicola Philippaerts Triumphs in the International Omaha Jumping Grand Prix

The Omaha Jumping Grand Prix opened to a roaring crowd on Saturday, April 1, at the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017. Although the Grand Prix would not help determine who would be a finalist within the FEI World Cup, the competition featured some of the best equestrian athletes throughout the world, and it did not disappoint.

In the end it was the team Nicola Philippaerts (BEL) and H&M Harley vd Bisschop who jumped to victory. Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca was second on Limestone Grey and four-time Olympic gold medalist Ludger Beerbaum (GER) was third with Chiara.

The two-round competition at the CenturyLink Center featured 14 international horse-and-rider combinations with the top 10 returning in reverse order of merit. The battle for victory was narrowed down to four world-class riders who were clear in the first round.

Karl Cook (USA) and Tembla were the first of the quartet to return over the Alan Wade-designed course and knocked down a rail for four faults in a time of 38.95 seconds. Beerbaum also had a rail down, but had better luck with the clock, stopping the Longines timers at 38.17.

“It has been a pleasure. The crowd was very good – they’re enthusiastic and the facilities are great. It has been a very nice experience to come here. Even though with my results, I have to be a bit more critical because my goal was to finish in the Final at least in the top 10 and I was quite far away from that.”

Philippaerts negotiated the first double clear in a blazing fast time of 38.17 seconds, which put him into the lead with one rider left to compete.

“There were a few really quick ones in the second round and I had to try to go as quick as possible because I saw Ludger had one down, but Lorenzo still had to jump and I knew he would go really fast,” said Philippaerts. “I thought it was a very nice class to win. Even though I didn’t get through the Final, I’m very happy with this win today.”

Although final rider Lorenzo de Luca left the rails intact, his path on Limestone Gray was a little slower, stopping the Longines timers at 39.77 for second place.

“I was a little bit wide to the second fence, I could have been a little bit tighter to make up time,” said de Luca. “I am really pleased with the way my horse jumped tonight. It was a nice way to finish the indoor season. It was amazing to compete here.”

Comments

comments