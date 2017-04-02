$30,000 Hildebrand Fund Grand Prix is Captured by Trapp O’Neal

The large indoor arena at the Pin Oak Charity Horse Show in Katy, TX, was packed with spectators cheering on the field of 22 Grand Prix competitors. The crowd went wild when Trapp O’Neal navigated a very tight turn in the jump-off, cutting seconds off his time.

“I love the atmosphere and the crowd,” said Trapp. “Any time you can have this type of environment and this type of energy in the ring is just great. The riders and horses feed off of it. It’s fun to ride at this horse show.”

Trapp, who has resided in Magnolia, Texas for 7 years, has been attending Pin Oak during that time. This is his second Pin Oak Grand Prix win aboard the TKO Partnership’s, Capitano.

Though his sponsor and partner of the 14-year-old Holsteiner gelding, Kathryn Epperson, was not in attendance, Trapp expressed his gratitude, “I couldn’t do it without Kathy. I am so thankful for her.”

