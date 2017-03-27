Quarantine Lifted After Retest of One Horse Proves Negative at FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017

There was a questionable result on the blood test on one of the horses that arrived from Europe on Saturday for the FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha. The USDA learned of the result on Sunday night and a retest was immediately conducted.

Although the horse had tested negative prior to boarding the plane in Amsterdam, as it had earlier in March, USDA acted to ensure absolute safety for all horses and continued the quarantine.

The horses that arrived on Monday were held outside the venue pending the result of the retest. Arrangements to house them elsewhere were made should it have become necessary.

Fortunately, the results of the retest were negative and quarantine was lifted at approximately 2:20 p.m. All USDA protocols were strictly followed and the system worked in ensuring the well-being of all the horses.

Comments

comments