2017 Adequan Global Dressage Festival Concludes with Final Victories for Lyle and Matute

The 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) concluded on Saturday, March 25, at the Equestrian Village at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, FL, with victories for Adrienne Lyle and Juan Matute Guimon, in the FEI Grand Prix Special CDI 3*, presented by Harmony Sporthorses, and the FEI Intermediaire I Freestyle CDI 3*, presented by Yellow Bird Farm.

Lyle and Salvino, a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Salvino Partners LLC, ended their competitive winter circuit with a 73.510% in the FEI Grand Prix Special CDI 3*, presented by Harmony Sporthorses. Salvino was purchased for Lyle two years ago, after the retirement of her WEG and 2012 Olympic mount Wizard.

“This idea was born to work on syndication to buy horses for high performance riders who were out of a horse to ride,” said Lyle, “and Salvino came about after five long trips to Europe to look at horses. We found him as an eight-year-old and he showed some talent, but that was by no means confirmed at the time. We stayed out of the ring last year, just spending the time that it takes to get to know a new horse. We spent the time training and strengthening, and I think that it paid off because he seems to be going in there happy and calm, and that is our main goal.”

The pair has been competing nationally throughout the winter, and made their 2017 debut in the international ring earlier in the week. “I think he loves the international ring,” she continued. “He doesn’t seem fazed by the environment at all. He’s not really an anxious horse, and he really stepped up to the plate for me today. We are still working on some things, such as putting the piaffe more in one spot, as well as more power in the extensions. Bit by bit it’s coming along, and I’m really thrilled with him today. It was a great score and a great effort, and I think there is a lot more in him still.”