USA Comes Out Strong in First CDIO-U25 Nations Cup While Canada Takes Victory in FEI Nations Cup CDIO 3*

The final week of the 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, FL, kicked off on Wednesday, March 22, with the first FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25, presented by Diamante Farms, side-by-side with the Stillpoint Farm FEI Nations Cup™ CDIO 3*, at Equestrian Village at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, FL.

FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25

It was a red, white, and blue victory as the USA “A” Team bested the competition in the FEI Intermediaire II 16-25* CDIO, which determined the team medals for the FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25, presented by Diamante Farms. The team consisted of 22-year-old Anna Buffini on her Sundayboy, a 1999 KWPN gelding, who earned a score of 70.500%; 24-year-old Sean Sierra Keasler and Lux Stensvang, a 2002 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Keasler, who earned 67.263%; and 20-year-old Kerrigan Gluch with HGF Brio, a 2005 Andalusian stallion, owned by Hampton Green Farm, who rode to a 62.158%. Debbie McDonald served as Chef d’Equipe.

“One of the main reasons why I came to Wellington was to do the Nations Cup,” said Buffini. “My dad always says, ‘A goal is a dream with a deadline,’ and we set this goal to come here and we achieved our dream today. You can’t just count on yourself. They’re counting on me, I’m counting on them, and it’s a different experience. It’s preparing us for the future, and when we are open riders competing on other teams, we can take this experience with us.”

Buffini had the second highest score of the day, riding in just behind Juan Matute Guimon of Spain, who rode Don Diego Ymas to a score of 71.026%.

Keasler commented on what she has experienced at her first ever CDIO-U25 Nations Cup, “This is my first team event and as soon as I heard that there was going to be a U25 Nations Cup, it was a goal I set. It’s so nice to be surrounded by people that have the same goals, and such a positive team atmosphere is amazing. I’m extremely thankful for this, and I believe that more people should set goals to be on a team situation. It’s fun being supportive of other riders. I’m happy that I achieved this goal and that I’m here with these amazing girls!”

The USA “B” Team rode to second place with 24-year-old Kaitlin Blythe and Don Principe, a 1999 Hanoverian stallion owned by Maryanna Haymon, who scored 68.026%; 21-year-old Molly Paris and her own Countess, a 2002 Danish Warmblood mare, with a score of 66.237%; and 22-year-old Genay Vaughn with Donarweiss GGF, a 2001 Hanoverian stallion owned by Starr Vaughn Equestrian, Inc., who scored 66.289%. The team was directed by Chef d’Equipe George Williams.

Said Blythe of her first CDIO-U25 Nations Cup experience, “I feel so fortunate to be here on a horse that I’ve only been riding for a short amount of time. It was a bit of a stretched goal for us to make this team, and I’m so lucky that we were able to make that happen. It’s such a wonderful experience to be surrounded by people with similar goals and that are going through similar things. I think that U25 is a great way to close the gap between Young Riders and the Grand Prix.”

The team for Canada came in third and consisted of 21-year-old Tanya Strasser Shostak and Action Tyme, a 2000 Oldenburg gelding owned by Evi Strasser, with a score of 64.579%, and 25-year-old Mathilde Blais-Tetreault riding Utah, a 2001 KWPN gelding owned by Tetreault. The pair earned a score of 67.500%. The Canadian team was supported by Chef d’Equipe Liz Steacie.

The FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25, presented by Diamante Farms, continued with individual rides in the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 CDIO-U25. Canada’s Mathilde Blais Tetreault and her own Utah, a 2001 KWPN gelding by Jazz, captured the gold, scoring 68.093%. “I think that I went in there today with much more confidence,” said Tetreault of her test. “I thought that I was going to win, so I tried really hard and it worked out that I did! My center trots were good, my piaffe and passage was better, so overall it was pretty good.”

Second place and the silver medal went to Buffini and Sundayboy, with 68.093%. “It’s always a blessing to come out here and be able to compete against such amazing competitors. I’m so proud of Mathilde and Molly too,” said Buffini of her fellow medal winners. “They came out here and fought their hearts out.” “My ride today was tough,” admitted Buffini. “It was a little tricky, and I felt that I didn’t quite ride at my best. I’m still proud that Sundayboy backed me up and was able to come out with second place.”

Paris and Countess took the bronze and third place with 65.721%. “Countess is awesome,” said Paris of the 2002 Danish Warmblood mare. “She comes out every day willing to give it her all and we’ve just been getting better and better. I couldn’t be happier with her.”

FEI Nations Cup™ CDIO 3*

The Canadian team clinched the top of the podium of the FEI Nations Cup™ CDIO 3* with impressive performances in the FEI Intermediaire I CDIO 3* and the FEI Grand Prix Special CDIO 3*, presented by Stillpoint Farm. The FEI Nations Cup™ CDIO 3*consists of scores from the Grand Prix, Grand Prix Special, Grand Prix Freestyle, Prix St Georges, Intermediaire 1, and Intermediaire 1 Freestyle.

Canada’s Tina Irwin and Laurencio, her 2007 Oldenburg gelding, took the spot on the top of the leaderboard once again in the FEI Intermediaire CDIO 3* with a score of 73.237%. The second-highest score was captured by Canadian and Tina’s husband, Jaimey Irwin, and Donegal V, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Team Irwin Supporters Group. They recorded a 69.263%.

Tina commented, “I’m very lucky to have a horse like Laurencio. He’s very special. To have such amazing rideability quality-wise, and such a good temperament to go with it, it’s quite easy to ride him. He does a great job; I just sit on top and steer him. I’m pleased with our season, and I knew that he was a special horse right from the beginning. I’m happy to start to showcase that.

The FEI Prix St. Georges CDIO 3* saw an exceptional lead for Canada, with Tina and Laurencio earning a score of 74.026% while Jaimey and Donegal V earned a 72.921%. The third highest score went to Esther Mortimer from Guatemala and Adajio, a 2004 Hanoverian gelding owned by Sue Schramayr, with 69.053%.

Canadian team member Jill Irving rode her own Degas 12, a 2002 Hanoverian gelding, to a score of 69.588% in the FEI Grand Prix Special CDIO 3*, presented by Stillpoint Farm. Said Irving of her experience with Degas 12, “We did our job, and that was the goal. I love pressure, but I focus on what I need to do in the ring and Degas was ready to step up.”

Megan Lane and her mount Caravella, a 2001 KWPN mare rode as the anchors for Canada in the Grand Prix Special and scored 70.176%. “Having the pressure of being the anchor,” said Lane, “I try not to think about that and I just really wanted to have a good ride. I do well under pressure, so I’m privileged that I got to be in that spot. Coming out of it I was thrilled; I’m actually still shaking! I’m really happy with Caravella. I think she’s in a good spot. The piaffe passage work is always a highlight, and her canter half-passes are really nice to ride. Her changes, as you can probably see, they are a little difficult to sit because they’re so jumpy, but those are her highlights.”

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz spoke on behalf of the silver medal USA team, “For all of us, everyone that participates, a good, friendly competition pushes us all to be better and provides an opportunity to develop and move on. It’s such a great group of people that we have here in Wellington, so it’s fun in general getting to come together with your country-mates and be in that pressure situation. If you don’t get to practice those things, then you’re only getting to do them when you go to a WEG or an Olympics or a Pan Ams, and we could all use the mileage.”

LaGoy-Weltz and her own Lonoir, a 2004 Danish Warmblood gelding dominated in the FEI Grand Prix CDIO 3*, earning a leading score of 72.940%. Lisa Wilcox of USA and Galant, a 2006 Belgian Warmblood owned by Jacqueline Shear, earned the second highest score In the FEI Grand Prix CDIO 3* with 70.560%. Settling with the third highest score was Canada’s Lane and Caravella, earning 70.080%.

