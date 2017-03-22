Jessica Springsteen and Davendy S Race to Win WEF 11 $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m CSI 5*

Jessica Springsteen and Davendy S topped the $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m CSI 5* on March 22 at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington, FL. The pair outraced Amanda Derbyshire and Lady Maria BH, who finished in second place, and Kristen Vanderveen and Bull Run’s Faustino, who settled for third place.

Guilherme Jorge is the course designer in the International Arena at PBIEC for WEF 11. Jorge set the track filled with related distances for 54 starters over the 1.45m course, held in a two-phase competition, and saw 22 double clear rounds. With the exception of Springsteen, the top six competitors finished the second phase within one second of each other.

Springsteen and Stone Hill Farm’s Davendy S sprinted around the second phase of the course, crossing the timers in 24.609 seconds, over a second and a half ahead of Derbyshire and Lady Maria BH, who left a stride out in the final line to take over the leading time just four trips earlier in 26.302 seconds. Vanderveen and Bull Run’s Faustino recorded a third-place time of 26.532 seconds.

“I knew if I jumped the water, it would give me a better line to start the second phase,” explained Springsteen. “The other area I focused on was taking my time back to the last line because it was a really tight turn and a lot of people ran into problems there. I wanted to make sure she got her eye on it.”

Out of her current mounts, Springsteen has owned Davendy S for the longest. Over their three years together, the pair has gained a reputation for being strong contenders in the speed classes and won the same class during week seven of the 2017 winter circuit.

Praising her mare, Springsteen said, “She was so good! She always shines in these speed classes, so I was definitely planning on going for it. She was really with me in every turn and at every fence, so I’m really happy with her. Every time she goes in the ring she wants to win and loves to go fast. I just try to keep her confidence up and make her happy!”

