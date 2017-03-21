Ribeyes, Reubens, and Riding—Omaha, NE

Known as the “Gateway to the West,” Omaha, NE, offers more than just steak and insurance. A major metropolis set within the Cornhusker State, this year marks the first time in history that it will be home to the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping & FEI World Cup Dressage Finals. This year’s event takes place March 29 through April 2, 2017 at the CenturyLink Center. While the world-class event offers plenty of entertainment for equestrian enthusiasts, activity and adventure await beyond the doors of this sports venue.

This year’s equestrian event will feature over 140 vendors within the Boutique Shopping Village and Tailgate Lounge open until 11:00 p.m. and is sure to satisfy any equestrian; but for those looking to venture just a bit further, Omaha’s Old Market is just steps away from the CenturyLink Center. With unique shops, boutiques, restaurants, and entertainment set within a historic neighborhood, visitors can satiate their palates after an entertaining day.

For families planning to visit the area throughout the week, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is considered a must, as is the Omaha Children’s Museum. The self-proclaimed history buff should visit The Durham Museum, which inhabits the former Union Pacific Railroad Station and features a variety of exhibits including a history of Omaha’s Union Station, a gallery of coins and documents, and more. Additional highlights in the area include Lauritzen Gardens, the Joslyn Art Museum, and the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters.

And then of course, there is the food. Those traveling to Omaha cannot leave without trying a steak at one of their many steakhouses. Whether you choose an old school steakhouse, such as The Drover, or prefer a more casual atmosphere at Charleston’s, you’re sure to find a good chophouse in this city. Equally as famous as steak within this metropolis is the Reuben sandwich, which possibly originated in Omaha at the Blackstone Hotel. Although many Omaha restaurants feature this dish on the menu, be sure to head over to The Crescent Moon Grill to try their award-winning sandwich.

Whether you choose to stay at the CenturyLink Center to watch the World Cup throughout the duration of your stay, or if you prefer to tour the city for the week and stop in to enjoy the competition for just a day, there is much to enjoy in Omaha.

Comments

comments