Adequan Global Dressage Festival Concludes Week 10 with Florida International Youth Dressage Championships

This year, the FIYDC also worked in partnership with JustWorld International, and winners chose JustWorld Programs to ride for, that will then receive a percentage of added prize money.

Ranked as the number one rider on the FEI Youth Dressage World Ranking List-U25, 21-year-old Diana Porsche and her own Di Sandro, a 2008 Oldenburg gelding, rounded out the weekend with an Under 25 Division win. The combination scored a 70.711% in the FEI Intermediaire II 16- 25 CDI U25, a 71.860% in the FEI Intermediaire I 16- 25 CDI U25, and a 73.875% in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle 16-25 CDI U25.

“I’m really happy that I won this year,” said Porsche. “Sandro did a really great job. It’s perfect here, (and) it’s great preparation for Europe. This week, my freestyle was a little complicated because it’s really hot out, and we aren’t used to that because there is actually snow in Austria right now. I’m really happy with my test from yesterday. I think that we had a lot of highlights. The first day was also a really good test, especially the piaffe/ passage tour.”

Seventeen-year-old Vanessa Creech-Terauds and Fleur de Lis L, a 2009 Hanoverian mare owned by Louise Leatherdale, bested the FEI Young Rider Division, sponsored by Yeguada de Ymas. The duo scored a 70.500% in the FEI Young Rider Team Test CDI Y, a 69.167% in the FEI Young Rider Individual Test CDI Y, and a 74.725% in the FEI Young Rider Freestyle CDI Y.

Creech-Terauds commented, “This has been such a great experience. It’s so wonderful to be here competing against youth competitors and getting to meet people from different countries. It’s a really fun event, and you get a chance to ride under pressure. I was very proud of Fleur de Lis L this week. She was absolutely fantastic and very consistent in the ring. We tried to take some risks because I knew that it was a strong group of competitors, and I think that those risks really paid off.”

The FEI Junior Rider Division, presented by The Axel Johnson Group, was won by 18-year-old Jade Ellery and Porsche’s Eloy, a 2004 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diana Porsche. The pair scored a 69.595% in the FEI Junior Rider Team CDI J, a 69.386% in the FEI Junior Rider Individual CDI J, and rounded out their weekend with a 73.375% in the FEI Junior Rider Freestyle CDI J.