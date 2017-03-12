Laurietta Oakleaf and Niekele Fan Busenitz take Para Freestyle Test Grade II – CPEDI 3* at Adequan Global Dressage Festival

by Press Release

Week nine of the 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF), featured CPEDI 1*/2*/3* Para Dressage, presented by Mane Stream courtesy of Rowan O’Riley, Mission Control, Adequan®, and Nutrena. The 2017 AGDF hosts seven CDI events, two CPEDI competitions, and national shows through March 25.

The Para Freestyle Test Grade II – CPEDI 3*, was won by Laurietta Oakleaf and Niekele Fan Busenitz, a 2004 Friesian stallion owned by Oakleaf, with a 70.833%. Commenting on her ride, Oakleaf said, “We are improving from where we were at this point last year. We are working on stretching him more forward, and his gaits are much bigger, so we’ve got to re-do our musical freestyle to fit him better. I’m very proud of him, and I’m very proud of the direction we’re headed. We are working for a spot at the 2018 World Equestrian Games so I’m hoping we can really keep moving forward.”

Oakleaf and Niekele Fan Busenitz won all three of their classes throughout the weekend. “He is a Friesian, and I tried to find something that would fit him,” said Oakleaf in regard to her musical freestyle. “We wanted something that represented his presence as a stallion, so I tried to find something with a good beat and something to keep him up and going with that beat.”

Second place in the the Para Freestyle Test Grade II – CPEDI 3* went to Dale Dedrick and her own Bardondales Ultrasuede, a 2007 Connamera Cross gelding, with 70.056%. Other classes of the day included the Para Freestyle Test Grade I – CPEDI 3*, which was won by Robyn Andrews and Fancianna, a 2001 Friesian x Andalusian mare owned by Andrews, with 73.500%. Charlotte Merle-Smith and Firewalker, a 2006 Westfalen gelding owned by Merle-Smith, took the winning ride in the Para Freestyle Test Grade III – CPEDI 3*, scoring 69.056%. Katie Jackson and Royal Dancer, a 2005 Westphalian gelding owned by Julia Handt, captured a win in the Para Freestyle Test Grade V – CPEDI 3* with a score of 74.458%. Pamela Hardin and Quarterjack, a 2005 Brandenburg gelding owned by Hardin, were victorious in the Para Freestyle Test Grade IV – CPEDI 3* with a score of 73.458%. Placing second to Hardin in the Para Freestyle Test Grade IV – CPEDI 3* were Angela Peavy and Royal Dark Chocolate, a 2008 Oldenburg mare owned by Rebecca Reno, who scored 72.375% with their “Chocolate” themed freestyle. Peavy and “Cocoa” were also named high point horse and rider of the weekend, with an overall score of 71.798%. “Her canter tour is my favorite,” said Peavy of her freestyle. “She’s very elastic and flowing in the canter. We have a nice serpentine and different, exciting movements. The theme was picked to go along with her name so it suits her.” Third place in the Para Freestyle Test Grade IV – CPEDI 3* was awarded to Eleanor Brimmer and London Swing, a 2002 Hanoverian gelding owned by Martina and Kai Schneider, with a 65.958%.

