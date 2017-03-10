United States Equestrian Federation and The American Driving Society Reach Preliminary Agreement to Reinstate as the USEF Driving Affiliate

by Press Release

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and The American Driving Society, Inc. (ADS) have reached a preliminary agreement that resolves the issues pertinent to enabling the restoration of the ADS as the USEF affiliate for the driving discipline. The leadership of both organizations are delighted that progress could be made and that it will be possible to continue their 40+ year relationship to the benefit of all of our driving competitors, officials, competitions, and the driving sport, and to be able to consider the driving affiliate matter to be settled.

Previously, the USEF announced on January 20 that ADS would no longer be recognized by the USEF as the affiliate for the driving discipline. The change in resulted from an inability to reach an agreement as to the responsibilities of the Recognized Affiliate for the driving discipline.

Murray Kessler, President of the USEF, and Mike Arnold, President of ADS, jointly issued the following statement: “Together, the USEF and ADS look forward to utilizing the best of both organizations to further enhance the quality and participation in the driving sport throughout this country and abroad, while at the same time implementing the Safe Sport and Clean Sport policies that are critical to the future of equestrian sports.”

Details of the agreement, along with the restoration of the Affiliate Status of the ADS, which are subject to the approval of both the ADS and USEF Boards of Directors, are expected to be released within the next few weeks.

