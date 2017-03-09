Luck Out

Festive Finds

by Terisé Cole

Equestrians are full of luck thanks to our abundance of horseshoes (we won’t be surprised if your house is decorated with repurposed horseshoe decorations). With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we found some festive pieces for you and your horse to (sham)rock the schooling ring and show arena.

[1] The Houndstooth Horse Shamrock Fly Bonnet and Polos ($20 each) The luck of the Irish will be with you and your horse while sporting this festive matching set. thehoundstoothhorse.etsy.com

[2] Dubarry Shamrock Sailing Boots ($359) From their name to their country of origin, these waterproof, barn-friendly boots scream Irish pride. dubarry.us

[3] Moxie and Oliver Lucky Belt ($145) This belt will give you some style and luck in or out of the show ring. moxieandoliver.com

