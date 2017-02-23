Steffen Peters Kicks Off AGDF 7 with a Win in FEI Prix St. Georges CDI 1*

by Press Release

Week seven kicked off on Wednesday, February 22, at the 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, FL, with another victory for Steffen Peters and mount Bailarino in the FEI Prix St. Georges CDI 1*, presented by Wellington Regional Medical Center.

A little rain didn’t stop the 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and 2008 Oldenburg gelding, owned by Four Winds Farm, from earning a score of 72.149% and the top placing in the FEI Prix St. Georges CDI 1*, presented by Wellington Regional Medical Center and held in the Van Kampen Covered Arena.

Commenting on his ride, Peters said, “He was a bit distracted coming in because the second he left the warm-up arena, he left all of his buddies behind. The ride started out pretty good, and then throughout the test he got a bit more distracted. That’s when we missed one four-tempi and the rest of the test was clean, just not as forward as he could go. Certainly, a good score, and of course I’m still happy with him.” Peters also highlighted his goals for the remainder of the week with Bailarino, as they will be competing in the FEI Intermediate I and FEI Intermediate I Freestyle classes. “It would be great if we could keep this placing,” said Peters. “I know that last week Adrienne (Lyle) did a wonderful job, (and) team Canada was very strong today, so it would be foolish to rely on this score. But he (Bailarino) is going to take a nice day off tomorrow, we are going to walk, and then Friday is another day!” Placing second and third to Peters was husband and wife duo Jaimey and Tina Irwin. Jaimey and Donegal V, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Team Irwin Supporters Group, earned second place with a score of 70.482%. Tina and Laurencio, a 2007 Oldenburg gelding owned by Irwin, were awarded third place with a score of 69.781%.

Comments

comments