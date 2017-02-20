World’s Leading Riders Expected at FEI World Cup Final Omaha 2017

by Press Release

The prospective list of elite show jumping and dressage competitors coming to America’s heartland to compete in the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017 includes many of the world’s best. The CenturyLink Center Omaha is going to be the place to be on March 29 – April 2 for the ‘international event of the year’ as the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final will take place alongside the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final under one roof.

There are 15 FEI World Cup™ Show Jumping Leagues across the globe, spanning Western and Central Europe, North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South East and Central Asia and China, Caucasia and the Middle East. A total of 109 qualifying events will have taken place before the 2017 Final begins. Each League is allowed to send a specified number of qualified riders to the Final. A total of 48 athletes will compete in the Final, which ensures that the 60,000 expected spectators from all over the world will have the opportunity to watch the world’s best horses and riders compete in Omaha!

“With only a couple qualifiers remaining, it’s getting very exciting to see who will be coming to Omaha!” said Lisa Roskens, Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation which is producing the Finals. “We can’t wait to welcome 48 of the world’s best [show jumping] riders and we invite everyone to come be part of the most exciting and thrilling event of the year!”

The North American League (NAL) has a total of ten spots for the Finals—seven from the East sub-league and three from the West sub-league. The Live Oak International in Ocala, Florida will host the last qualifier for the East in March, and a top field is expected to compete. The last qualifier for the West will be held in late February at HITS Coachella in Thermal, CA and it will be anyone’s game.

Leading the East rankings is Kent Farrington, part of the 2016 Bronze medal winning U.S. Olympic Team in Rio who is currently ranked number two in the world. Winning qualifiers at both the American Gold Cup in New York and the National Horse Show in Kentucky, Farrington has virtually clinched a spot for Omaha.

McLain Ward, a two-time U.S. Olympic Team gold medalist who is ranked third in the world and fourth in the NAL East rankings, is looking to compete at his 17th FEI World Cup Final. Fellow U.S. Olympic gold medalist Laura Kraut, ranked number two in the East, has taken second place against top fields at qualifiers held at both the Washington International Horse Show and Palm Beach Masters in Wellington, Florida.

Canada and Mexico each get two spots for the Finals. Keean White is the top-ranked Canadian rider in the NAL Eastern League with four top-ten placings at North American qualifiers, while Christopher Surbey is the leading Canadian rider in the NAL Western League with three top-ten placings. Mexico’s Enrique Gonzales, a 2008 Olympian and winner of the Del Mar qualifier, currently ranks second in the NAL Western League. Fellow Mexican rider Francisco Pasquel, who won the qualifier last month in Guadalajara, Mexico, ranks seventh.

Egypt’s Nayel Nassar, a two-time FEI World Cup™ final competitor, heads the NAL Western sub-league rankings after winning the qualifier at the Palm Beach Masters along with three top-ten qualifier placings earned in Las Vegas, Del Mar, and the American Gold Cup. Karl Cook is the top-ranked U.S. rider in the Western rankings, after winning the qualifier at Thunderbird Park in Canada and finishing fifth at Del Mar.

American Rich Fellers and the astounding Irish Sport Horse stallion Flexible, still going strong at the incredible age of 21, have three qualifiers under their belt. The pair competed at the 2012 London Olympic Games and have competed at eight FEI World Cup™ Finals together, winning the title at the 2012 Finals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Holland.

The Western European League (WEL) has 18 allotted spots for the Final and there is just one qualifying competition remaining in Gothenburg, Sweden. Two-time Olympic veteran Kevin Staut, part of France’s gold medal winning Team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is one to watch as he leads the WEL rankings. He is currently ranked sixth in the world and has top qualifier placings with his Olympic horse Reveur De Hurtebise. He has competed at seven FEI World Cup™ Finals and placed third at the 2013 Final in Gothenburg. Second place in the WEL rankings is Italy’s Lorenzo De Luca who has earned several top-ten placings with different horses at various European qualifiers, while third ranked Denis Lynch of Ireland has earned the majority of his qualifications aboard his top horse All Star 5.

1993 FEI World Cup™ Champion, Ludger Beerbaum of Germany, a seven-time Olympic veteran with four golds medals, is looking to compete at his 21st Final. He is ranked fourth on the WEL rankings and has qualified both Chiara 222 and Casello, the horse with whom he won a Team Bronze medal in Rio. Countryman Marcus Ehning, an Olympic Bronze medalist with three FEI World Cup titles to his credit (2003, 2006, 2010), could make history in Omaha as the first rider to win a fourth title. This season Ehning won the qualifier in Madrid (Spain) aboard Comme Il Faut 5 and took second place at the Oslo (Norway) qualifier aboard Funky Fred.

As the title defender, Steve Guerdat of Switzerland is assured a spot at the Finals. He is chasing his third consecutive title, having won the 2015 Final in Las Vegas and the 2016 Final in Gothenburg. He also took second place twice (2012 in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and 2013 Gothenburg). The 2012 Olympic Champion is looking to join the ranks of triple FEI World Cup™ winners-only three other riders have that claim to fame-Marcus Ehning, Germany’s Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum and Brazil’s Rodrigo Pessoa, who is the only rider to claim three consecutive victories (1998, 1999, 2000).

The Arab League has ended its series of 12 qualifiers and can send three riders to Omaha. Leading the ranks is Sheikh Ali Al Thani of Qatar, a 2016 Rio Olympian and three-time FEI World Cup™ Final competitor. Ranked second is Abdulrahman Alrajhi of Saudi Arabia while Quatar’s Bassem Mohammed is ranked third.

Tornike Papiashvili of Georgia, top-ranked in the Caucasus League along with Nurjon Tuyakbaev of Uzbekistan, leader of the Central Asian League, have both confirmed their participation in the Final. Confirmations for the South America South League includes riders Martin Rodriguez Vanni of Uruguay and José Roberto Reynoso Fernandez Filho of Brazil. Top-ranked Australian riders Clint Beresford and Billy Raymont have both been invited to the Final, as has Chinese rider Ciren Bianba, ranked second in the China League.

With just a few qualifying competitions remaining, the world’s leading dressage riders have focused their sights on the year’s biggest bullseye and a star-studded line-up of international horses and riders is expected to compete—it’s looking like it may be one of the strongest fields in FEI World Cup™ Dressage Finals history!

“With the Finals rapidly approaching, it gets more exciting every week watching the results of the qualifiers as the world’s top riders vie for spots in Omaha,” said Lisa Roskens, Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation which is producing the Finals. “It looks like we may have as many as eight of the top 10 riders in the world, giving fans in this country a rare opportunity to see most of our sport’s stars compete head-to-head. It is really going to be so exciting and I can hardly wait!”

The FEI has four World Cup™ Leagues in dressage – the Western European League (WEL), the Central European League (CEL), the North American League (NAL), and the Pacific League (Australia and New Zealand) (PL). Just 18 horse/rider combinations qualify for the Finals so spectators are guaranteed to see the best of the best!

In North America, Laura Graves, the highest placed American rider at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where she finished fourth and secured the Team Bronze medal for the U.S., expressed her intention of trying to qualify for Omaha with her Olympic partner Verdades just days after last summer’s Olympics finished. “I would love the opportunity to ride in another World Cup, and in our home country,” remarked Graves about the Finals in Omaha.

Since their launch onto the world stage at the 2014 World Equestrian Games, Graves and Verdades have shined in every outing. They took fourth place at the FEI World Cup™ Finals Las Vegas 2015 prior to winning Team Gold and Individual Silver medals at the 2015 Pan American Games. Currently ranked fifth in the world, the pair won the North American League qualifier in Wellington, Florida in late January – their first competition since Rio. They are highly favored to win a spot in Omaha.

Steffen Peters, a four-time Olympian with three bronze medals and the 2009 FEI World Cup™ Champion, is another rider looking to reach Omaha. He won the qualifier in Las Vegas in January with Rosamunde, and with four World Cup Final appearances under his belt already, Peters, a two-time Pan American Games Individual Gold medalist, is also regarded as one of the favorites to reach Omaha.

With just three qualifying competitions left in the WEL, two-time FEI World Cup™ champion Isabell Werth of Germany, the most decorated dressage rider in Olympic history with 10 medals to her credit, has expressed her desire to compete in Omaha to seek her third championship title. Ranked number one in the world, Werth leads the WEL rankings after winning qualifiers aboard her Rio Olympic mount Weihegold in Lyon (France), Stuttgart (Germany), and Amsterdam (The Netherlands), where she earned a personal best score. Werth is also headlining The Dressage Showcase on Friday afternoon in Omaha, an educational event titled “Young Horses to Grand Prix with Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Presented by the Dressage Foundation.”

Also planning to ride in Omaha is Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Carl Hester of Great Britain, who currently sits second in the WEL rankings and fourth in the world rankings. Hester is looking to bring Nip Tuck, the horse on whom he won a Team Silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Hester, a five-time Olympian, also won Team Gold at the London Olympic Games in 2012. He and Nip Tuck won the FEI World Cup™ qualifier on home turf at the London Olympia Horse Show and took second place at both the Lyon and Amsterdam qualifiers. The pair would be a spectacular combination to watch in Omaha.

Ireland’s Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K are another pair to keep your eyes on. The duo competed at the 2016 Olympics and are Ireland’s most competitive duo with many top-ten placings at competitions around the world. They won the qualifier at Dressage at Devon (USA) last fall, placed seventh at Stuttgart (Germany), and fourth at London Olympia where Reynolds earned a personal best score.

Dutch rider Edward Gal, an Olympic bronze medalist and the 2010 FEI World Cup™ Champion, is also seeking a spot in Omaha with Glock’s Voice. The pair took third and fourth places at the qualifiers in London and Amsterdam respectively and Gal now wants the opportunity to reclaim his title at his tenth FEI World Cup™ Final appearance. “I will now compete at ‘s-Hertogenbosch for sure and maybe Gothenburg, because I’d like to make it to the Final in Omaha,” he recently said.

As the title defender after his win at Gothenburg, Sweden last March, Hans-Peter Minderhoud of The Netherlands is assured a spot at the Finals. He and Glock’s Flirt could be a force to be reckoned with, after having won last year’s Final and placing fifth the year before. In this year’s qualifying competitions, the pair earned second place in London and fifth in Amsterdam.

The CEL has ended its series of qualifying competitions and has two allocated spots for the Finals. Leading the rankings is Russia’s Inessa Merkulova with Mister X. The duo are Olympic, WEG, and European Championship veterans who tallied four victories at FEI World Cup™ qualifiers this year.

The 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals will run over five days. Wednesday, March 29, will feature the Dressage Familiarization at 9:30 a.m. and the Jumping Training Session at 2:00 p.m. Actual competition will begin on Thursday, March 30, with the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Grand Prix starting at 2:00 p.m. and Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final I (Jumping Speed Class) at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, March 31, the multi-faceted Dressage Showcase starts at 3:00 p.m. followed by the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final II (Grand Prix) at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, April 1, the Dressage Natural Horsemanship Clinic will be held at 9:00 a.m. (following the Freestyle sound check) with the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final (Freestyle to Music) – the event determining the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final Omaha 2017 winner- beginning at 2:00 p.m., and the International Omaha Jumping Grand Prix competition at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, April 2, the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final III competition will begin at 2:00 p.m., which ultimately decides who will be crowned the winner.

Comments

comments