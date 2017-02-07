What’s Happening in IEA Across the United States

by McKenzie Yates

by Press Release

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association has had a busy start to 2017!

Zone 1 – MA, VT, CT, ME, NH, RI



Administrator: Kathryn Bordua

This season, Zone 1 hosted a C.O.R.E. Clinic, a partnership clinic with the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), at the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT. In addition, new hunt seat teams have been established in the northern reaches of Maine, and the western discipline had significant growth.

Zone 2 – NY, PA, NJ



Administrator – Emily David

Still growing, Zone 2 is the largest zone and has been a pioneer for the rest of the country. They hosted the first two C.O.R.E. Clinics in New York at the Jamaica Bay Riding Academy and Gardnertown Farm. And more astoundingly, they also hosted the first IEA Dressage Scrimmage at The Grier School in Pennsylvania.

Zone 3 – NC, MD, VA, WV, DE



Administrator – Marjoie Yeager

Zone 3 has a massive fifteen new Hunt Seat Teams, along with an additional Western Team! Zone 3 is the host of the 2017 IEA National Hunt Seat Finals at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia.

Zone 4 – FL, GA, SC, TN, AL, MS



Administrator – Simon Towns

Zone 4 has implemented a Horsemanship Test for riders that it is offered at regular season point-shows. Six riders from each region will compete at their Regional Finals for top honors. The top two from each region will compete at Zone Finals for great prizes and the honor of placing first through sixth in the Zone for Horsemanship Knowledge.

Zone 5 – OH, KY, MI, IL, IN



Administrator – Todd Knerr

Zone 5 is exploding with nine new teams this season. Zone 5 also hosted one of the initial C.O.R.E. Clinics at Otterbein University lead by Olympian, Melanie Smith Taylor.

Zone 7 – TX, AR, KS, OK, LA, MO



Administrator – Heather Swope

Zone 7 also continues to grow – 5 years ago the IEA did not exist in Zone 7, which geographically is one of the largest zones in the country. Zone 7 is the host of this year’s Western National Finals, which takes place alongside the National Reining Horse Association’s (NRHA) Derby in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Zone 8 – CO, UT, NM, AZ



Administrator – Kathy Johnson

An exciting focus this season in Zone 8 has been the educational opportunities for its members. Just a Little Farm and Fountain Valley School hosted a clinic with Julie Winkle that focused on evaluating both horse and rider in relation to IEA, both in and out of the ring.

Zone 9 – WA, OR, MT, ID, WY, AK



Administrator – Jennifer Eaton

Now active, Zone 9 has made its hunt seat debut with four teams and 40 riders. It should be an exciting season with five shows on the calendar and a first ever Zone Finals!

Zone 10 – CA, NV, HI



Administrator – Colin Daly

This season, growth is the trend in Zone 10. New teams have joined from the San Diego and South Bay area of California, as well as the Lake Tahoe/Reno regions in Nevada. The most exciting news is that Zone 10 now has a western team!

