Accessorize Your Ride

February PrePurchase Exam

by Terisé Cole

1. Ploughman’s Saddlery EZ Spur Straps

These spur straps were perfect for our too-lazy-to-take-her-spurs-off tester who would do just that and end up with stretched out straps. The EZ Spur Straps have Velcro that makes it so you can simply unhook and slide your spur off without having to undo any buckles. Our tester was worried the Velcro might not be strong enough, but the straps stayed as tight through an entire show day as when she first put them on. As a bonus, they can be fully customized to fit any pair of spurs, boot color, or metal hardware, and have the option to be monogrammed.

Buy it: ploughmansbelts.com; $30

2. Black Knight Accessories Rider Wristlet

Say goodbye to riding around with your phone jutting into your hip or sliding out of your pocket— the Rider Wristlet is perfect for the stylish rider who wants to keep her belongings secure. Our tester loved this multi-use accessory (it can be hooked onto a belt, carried as a wallet, or looped around your wrist) for both the stable and the streets. At the barn, the wristlet easily snaps onto your belt to hold your essentials during your ride and then unsnaps to be carried as a wallet for your night on the town.

Buy it: blackknightaccessories.com; C$60

3. Ariat English Bridle Belt

An equestrian can never have too many belts, and we loved this one from Ariat. Our tester loved how easy this belt was to put on and take off, thanks to the snap in place of a traditional buckle and how it was wide enough to fit the loops on her favorite breeches. The belt runs true to size and features a cute equestrianesque detail with the closure. Though this belt also comes in brown leather, our tester tried out the black haircalf style and loved the flair that the texture brought to her outfits in and out of the ring.

Buy it: ariat.com; $79.95

4. Equifit Gel Bands

These Gel Bands are the anti-boot-rub tools of your dreams. Our tester tried the bands out with her most painful (AKA not ever thoroughly broken in) pair of tall boots and walked away from the barn without even a red mark. The polymer gel on the inside sticks to your skin for protection while the outer layer moves with your boots to keep them from rubbing. From your knee to your ankle, these have enough stretch to fit over any part of your leg that needs protection and are thin enough to be worn under the tightest boots. Though they aren’t the most breathable, our tester concluded that she would rather have a little extra sweat than a painful blister.

Buy it: equifit.com; $28.75

