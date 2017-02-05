Bare Your Heart

by Terisé Cole

February is the month to celebrate love and we all know that equestrians love their horses the most (sorry, significant others)! Show off your passion for ponies with these love-ly finds.

[1] Noble Outfitters Over The Calf Peddies ($11.95) Ponies and puppies go hand-in-hand. These comfy socks are sure to make a statement with their pink, prancing Corgis. nobleoutfitters.com

[2] Snaks 5th Avenchew Sweet Heart Pony Donuts ($25) The way to a horse’s heart is through his stomach. Win him over with these tasty, heart-encrusted treats. snaks5thavenchew.com

[3] Centaur Embroidered Hearts & Horseshoes Halter ($18.95) Horses don’t have sleeves, so they need to wear their hearts on their halters! centaurhorsecare.com

[4] Ovation Jumping Love Breech ($41.95) Whether she adores a favorite schoolie or her own pony, your little one will love these cute breeches just as much. ovationriding.com

[5] Léttia All Purpose Embroidered Pad ($59.99) We know your love for your horse is neverending— let everyone know with this fun saddle pad. unionhillcorp.com

