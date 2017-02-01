Enter EJ’s 2017 Winter Photo Contest Sponsored by Back On Track!

Enter February 3 until February 24 to win one of three Back On Track gift cards!

by Terisé Cole

This February, Equine Journal and Back On Track have partnered up to bring you the 2017 Equine Journal Winter Photo Contest! Entering is simple: send us a copy of your favorite fall photo by submitting your photo in the form below starting February 3 until February 24, tell us about it, and you could WIN a $150 Back On Track gift card!

Photos submitted may be of yourself or a friend riding an English discipline or standing with a horse during the winter months—the photo must involve horses in some way. Give us a brief description of 100 words or less about the photo. You must legally own the picture, and we will not accept show photos by professional photographers. Please do not include parentheses, ampersands, percent signs or other symbols in the photo label, as these may prevent upload.

Starting on February 10, Equine Journal staff members will select one winning entry each Friday until February 24 and the selected photograph will be posted to our Facebook page and equinejournal.com. Additionally, the winning entry from each week will receive a $150 gift card from Back On Track.

BE SURE TO READ OUR FULL CONTEST RULES BEOFRE ENTERING.

Want to get a step ahead in the competition? Check out our photo contest helpful hints!

Comments

comments