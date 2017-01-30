Horse and Rider Combinations Announced for 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase at PBIEC

Combinations intending to compete at the 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase have been announced by event organizers, Equestrian Sport Productions. The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, February 3, through Saturday, February 4, at The Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC). The Equestrian Village is located at 13500 South Shore Boulevard.

The competition will feature some of the world’s most talented international event riders over the course of the two-day exhibition event. The dressage phase will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, while show jumping is set to start at 10:30 a.m. on February 4, ahead of cross-country, which will run in reverse order of standing at 1:00 p.m. on the derby field.

The Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase has increased the total purse each season, and the 2017 edition of competition will offer the most to date with $100,000 in prize money distributed to riders placing first through twelfth. Generous sponsors include: Land Rover, Rolex, Adequan®, and Ariat®.

Riders entered in the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase can compete up to two horses in the competition and the confirmed horse and rider combinations are as follows:

Angela Bowles (USA) – Bliss III

Angela Bowles (USA) – Novelle

Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Cambalda

Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Catalina

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Harbour Pilot

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Under Suspection

Buck Davidson (USA) – Carlevo

Buck Davidson (USA) – Petite Flower

William Fox-Pitt (GBR) – Steady Eddie

Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Houdini

Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Foreign Affair

Savannah Fulton (USA) – Captain Jack

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) – Fernhill By Night

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) -Deniro Z

Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Cruising Guy

Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Dukes UP

Sara Kozumplik-Murphy (USA) – Ruben D’Yseiux

Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Demeter

Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Scandalous

Kylie Lyman (USA) – Lup the Loop

Kylie Lyman (USA) – Da Vinci Code

Boyd Martin (USA) – Long Island T

Boyd Martin (USA) – Welcome Shadow

Joe Meyer (NZL) – Clip Clop

Joe Meyer (NZL) – South Paw

Doug Payne (USA) – Lysander

Doug Payne (USA) – Vandiver

Holly Payne-Caravella (USA) – Never Outfoxed

Colleen Rutledge (USA) – Escot 6

Kim Severson (USA) – Cooley Cross Border

Allison Springer (USA) – Arthur

Erin Sylvester (USA) – Mettraise

Erin Sylvester (USA) – Paddy the Caddy

Mark Todd (NZL) – Devil Munchkin

Mark Todd (NZL) – L’Alazane

Elisa Wallace (USA) – Simply Priceless

Ryan Wood (AUS) – Fernhill Classic

Ryan Wood (AUS) – Powell

