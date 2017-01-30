Horse and Rider Combinations Announced for 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase at PBIEC
Combinations intending to compete at the 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase have been announced by event organizers, Equestrian Sport Productions. The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, February 3, through Saturday, February 4, at The Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC). The Equestrian Village is located at 13500 South Shore Boulevard.
The competition will feature some of the world’s most talented international event riders over the course of the two-day exhibition event. The dressage phase will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, while show jumping is set to start at 10:30 a.m. on February 4, ahead of cross-country, which will run in reverse order of standing at 1:00 p.m. on the derby field.
The Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase has increased the total purse each season, and the 2017 edition of competition will offer the most to date with $100,000 in prize money distributed to riders placing first through twelfth. Generous sponsors include: Land Rover, Rolex, Adequan®, and Ariat®.
Riders entered in the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase can compete up to two horses in the competition and the confirmed horse and rider combinations are as follows:
- Angela Bowles (USA) – Bliss III
- Angela Bowles (USA) – Novelle
- Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Cambalda
- Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Catalina
- Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Harbour Pilot
- Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Under Suspection
- Buck Davidson (USA) – Carlevo
- Buck Davidson (USA) – Petite Flower
- William Fox-Pitt (GBR) – Steady Eddie
- Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Houdini
- Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Foreign Affair
- Savannah Fulton (USA) – Captain Jack
- Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) – Fernhill By Night
- Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) -Deniro Z
- Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Cruising Guy
- Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Dukes UP
- Sara Kozumplik-Murphy (USA) – Ruben D’Yseiux
- Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Demeter
- Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Scandalous
- Kylie Lyman (USA) – Lup the Loop
- Kylie Lyman (USA) – Da Vinci Code
- Boyd Martin (USA) – Long Island T
- Boyd Martin (USA) – Welcome Shadow
- Joe Meyer (NZL) – Clip Clop
- Joe Meyer (NZL) – South Paw
- Doug Payne (USA) – Lysander
- Doug Payne (USA) – Vandiver
- Holly Payne-Caravella (USA) – Never Outfoxed
- Colleen Rutledge (USA) – Escot 6
- Kim Severson (USA) – Cooley Cross Border
- Allison Springer (USA) – Arthur
- Erin Sylvester (USA) – Mettraise
- Erin Sylvester (USA) – Paddy the Caddy
- Mark Todd (NZL) – Devil Munchkin
- Mark Todd (NZL) – L’Alazane
- Elisa Wallace (USA) – Simply Priceless
- Ryan Wood (AUS) – Fernhill Classic
- Ryan Wood (AUS) – Powell