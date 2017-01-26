Todd Minikus and Zephyr Top $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m at WEF 3

by Press Release

On the opening day of the third week of competition at the 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF), Todd Minikus (USA) rode Wyndmont’s Zephyr to victory in the $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m speed class at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, FL.

Belgium’s Luc Musette is the course designer in the International Arena at PBIEC for week three’s competition. Musette began his week with 46 entries in the 1.45m speed class and 11 clear rounds. Richie Moloney took an early lead, fifth to go with Equinimity LLC’s Alsvid in 65.16 seconds, but eventually finished second. Samuel Parot also jumped early, clocking a time of 65.34 seconds riding JK Horsetrucks Chantilly, and settled for third place in the end. Luis Larrazabal and San Francisco Stables’ G&C Close Up jumped a clear round in 65.70 seconds to place fourth. Last to go, Minikus bested them all riding Zephyr, crossing the timers in 63.95 seconds.

“He has been going quite well,” Minikus said of the 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding (Landor S x Calvados). “This is the third or fourth show that I have ridden him in, and he has been very competitive. A couple of times Valinski beat him, but he was right in there.” Though he did not get a chance to walk the course Wednesday morning, Minikus had Wyndmont’s Ronnie Beard watching for advice. “Ronnie told me that there were only eight clear and we did not have to pull out all of the stops, so I think he was trying to tell me not to go too crazy!” Minikus laughed. “Once I found a nice pace to number one, I just stayed on that rhythm, and he was great. We changed bridles today, and I liked the way I could slow down after pushing him. It was a nice round, and as always, if you are able to win a class here in Wellington it is always a good win because there are so many competitive horses and riders.” Final Results: $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m 1. ZEPHYR & TODD MINIKUS (USA), Wyndmont: 0/63.95 2. ALSVID & RICHARD MOLONEY (IRL), Equinimity LLC: 0/65.16 3. JK HORSETRUCKS CHANTILLY & SAMUEL PAROT (CHI), Samuel Parot: 0/65.34 4. G&C CLOSE UP & LUIS LARRAZABAL (VEN), San Francisco Stables LLC: 0/65.70 5. DONNA SPECIALE & LESLIE HOWARD (USA), Laure Sudreau: 0/66.37 6. QUOINTREAU UN PRINCE & LAURA CHAPOT (USA), Laura Chapot & McLain Ward: 0/66.43 7. CHESNEY & TIFFANY FOSTER (CAN), Artisan Farms LLC: 0/66.53 8. JULIO VH ELZENHOUT & MCLAIN WARD (USA), Blue Chip Bloodstock: 0/70.47 9. CONSTABLE II & LAURA KRAUT (USA), Cherry Knoll Farm: 0/71.21 10. DAY DREAM & JIMMY TORANO (USA), Jimmy and Danielle Torano & Isalou Inc: 0/73.11 11. QUABELLE & BLYTHE MARANO (USA), Riverview Farm LLC: 0/73.61 12. LADY MARIA BH & AMANDA DERBYSHIRE (GBR), Gochman Sport Horses: 4/65.76

