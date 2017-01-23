U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team Earns Blue at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival

The U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team presented by Deloitte earned the blue for the team competition. Earning the individual champion was Robyn Andrews (Grade I) of Canada with an overall total of 70.506. This was the first of two CPEDI3* events held at the The Stadium at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida. Following this CPEDI3* is a Para-Dressage symposium with FEI 3* Dressage and FEI 4* Para Dressage Judge Kristi Wysocki in collaboration with U.S. Para-Dressage Chef d’Equipe Kai Handt. The second CPEDI3* is March 9-12, 2017.

Athletes from the United States and Canada competed over the January 20-22, 2017, weekend at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival CPEDI3* presented by Mane Stream courtesy of Rowan O’Riley, Mission Control, Adequan®, and Nutrena. Para-dressage riders in Grades I through V attempted the brand new FEI Para-Dressage tests in front of ground jury members President Kristi Wysocki , Carlos Lopes, and Anne Prain.

The U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team presented by Deloitte showcased top tests with precision and accuracy at the CPEDI3*. The team of four horse and rider combinations included (Grade I) Roxanne Trunnell (USA) and NTEC Daytona Beach;(Grade Ib) Laurietta Oakleaf (USA) Niekele Fan Busenitz; (Grade IV) Eleanor Brimmer (USA) and London Swing; and (Grade V) Katie Jackson (USA) and Wembley.

U.S. Chef d’Equipe Kai Handt noted ,”We had a good nations cup team this weekend. This was the first CPEDI of the year and since we started off really early this season it prevented some of our riders from showing up. The new tests came out very late this year and some riders wanted to ride in their local shows before riding them in an international venue. However we had some great rides this weekend. The March show will be a big show with lots of new horses and riders.”

Individual athlete Robyn Andrews (Grade I) of Canada topped the competition averaging a 70.506 with Fancianna. Andrews said, “We did awesome. I find at shows Fancianna listens to me really well. I am enjoying the new tests. I find them hard but I like the challenge that each presents. I look forward to competing at the March show when there are more riders and horses.”

Also competing from Canada was Paralympian Jody Schloss and Lieutenant Lobin in Grade I. Schloss said, “I’m really happy with our progress. He was looking at everything but I’m happy with where we are at and our future together.”

Paralympian Roxanne Trunnell rounded out the Grade I competition with NTEC Daytona Beach. “Daytona acted like such a pro out in the show ring and it’s hard to believe she is coming back from a leave of absence in international showing.” stated Trunnell. “When I first started showing Daytona at our first show together she screamed her head off the entire test but this time she didn’t make a peep. I was very impressed with her. During the individual test she was a little tense but she was still a good horse.”