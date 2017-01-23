U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team Earns Blue at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival
Athletes from the United States and Canada competed over the January 20-22, 2017, weekend at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival CPEDI3* presented by Mane Stream courtesy of Rowan O’Riley, Mission Control, Adequan®, and Nutrena. Para-dressage riders in Grades I through V attempted the brand new FEI Para-Dressage tests in front of ground jury members President Kristi Wysocki , Carlos Lopes, and Anne Prain.
The U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team presented by Deloitte earned the blue for the team competition. Earning the individual champion was Robyn Andrews (Grade I) of Canada with an overall total of 70.506. This was the first of two CPEDI3* events held at the The Stadium at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida. Following this CPEDI3* is a Para-Dressage symposium with FEI 3* Dressage and FEI 4* Para Dressage Judge Kristi Wysocki in collaboration with U.S. Para-Dressage Chef d’Equipe Kai Handt. The second CPEDI3* is March 9-12, 2017.
The U.S. Para-Equestrian Dressage Team presented by Deloitte showcased top tests with precision and accuracy at the CPEDI3*. The team of four horse and rider combinations included (Grade I) Roxanne Trunnell (USA) and NTEC Daytona Beach;(Grade Ib) Laurietta Oakleaf (USA) Niekele Fan Busenitz; (Grade IV) Eleanor Brimmer (USA) and London Swing; and (Grade V) Katie Jackson (USA) and Wembley.
U.S. Chef d’Equipe Kai Handt noted ,”We had a good nations cup team this weekend. This was the first CPEDI of the year and since we started off really early this season it prevented some of our riders from showing up. The new tests came out very late this year and some riders wanted to ride in their local shows before riding them in an international venue. However we had some great rides this weekend. The March show will be a big show with lots of new horses and riders.”
Individual athlete Robyn Andrews (Grade I) of Canada topped the competition averaging a 70.506 with Fancianna. Andrews said, “We did awesome. I find at shows Fancianna listens to me really well. I am enjoying the new tests. I find them hard but I like the challenge that each presents. I look forward to competing at the March show when there are more riders and horses.”
Also competing from Canada was Paralympian Jody Schloss and Lieutenant Lobin in Grade I. Schloss said, “I’m really happy with our progress. He was looking at everything but I’m happy with where we are at and our future together.”
Paralympian Roxanne Trunnell rounded out the Grade I competition with NTEC Daytona Beach. “Daytona acted like such a pro out in the show ring and it’s hard to believe she is coming back from a leave of absence in international showing.” stated Trunnell. “When I first started showing Daytona at our first show together she screamed her head off the entire test but this time she didn’t make a peep. I was very impressed with her. During the individual test she was a little tense but she was still a good horse.”
In Grade II Laurietta Oakleaf and her long time partner Niekele Fan Busentiz had top scores in the Team and Individual tests. Oakleaf explained, “I’m really liking the new tests. They are a little more difficult but it keeps the horses attention. I wanted to thank my trainer Missy Ransehousen because without her help I couldn’t have ridden in this show. I am honored to have shown at this CPEDI3* with all of the wonderful riders and I was pleased with my rides over both days.”
Grade IV rider Ellie Brimmer and London Swing had three consistent days at the CPEDI3* ELLIE expressed, “I really appreciate the time and effort the test writing committee put into these new tests after Rio. I find them to be riding well. In the individual test my coach Shelly Francis and I focused on a short warm up, improving the forward impulsion. I’m so happy to have been apart of Team USA for this show and I’m thankful for Deloitte’s support.”
New para-dressage athlete Katie Jackson and her own Wembley experienced their first-ever international show. “I was so happy with Wembley he really showed the potential we have together and the power he can give. He tried so hard at this show. He was really intense but with me through everything and really listened to me. This was my first time in a big nation stadium and it was an incredible experience. I was soaking it all in as the national anthem played. This was a pretty amazing experience. If you told me this a year ago that I would be doing this I wouldn’t believe you.”
Jackson added, “I want to thank all the sponsors including Mane Stream and Mission Control. I want to thank them for the lovely prizes and the support. I also want to thank Kai Handt, Laureen Johnson at USEF, and Hope Hand of the USPEA for making these shows happen.”