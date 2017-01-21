$100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase to Feature World-Class Riders

by Press Release

The Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) will welcome back the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase from Friday, February 3, to Saturday, February 4, hosting renowned international eventing athletes in Wellington, FL. While known as the winter destination for show jumping and dressage competitors, a third Olympic discipline was added to the schedule at PBIEC in 2015 at the Wellington Eventing Showcase. It was an immediate success, and along with an increase in prize money every year, its popularity has grown as well. Now offering $100,000 in prize money, the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase is one of the largest purses for eventing competitions in the United States.

Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team member and Olympian Boyd Martin won both previous editions of the Wellington Eventing Showcase, riding Trading Aces in 2015 and then again with Blackfoot Mystery, his 2016 Olympic Games mount from Rio de Janeiro. The talented rider, currently ranked fourth in the world, will aim to “three-peat” his success, but will have tough competition from newcomers to the showcase and legends of the sport, seven-time Olympian and two-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mark Todd of New Zealand and five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist William Fox-Pitt, along with 17 other riders representing the United States and Australia.

The following riders have been invited to compete in the exhibition event and may compete up to two horses:

Angela Bowles (USA)

Jennie Brannigan (USA)

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA)

Buck Davidson (USA)

William Fox-Pitt (GBR)

Clayton Fredericks (USA)

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA)

Dan Jocelyn (NZL)

Sara Kozumplik-Murphy (USA)

Marilyn Little (USA)

Kylie Lyman (USA)

Boyd Martin (USA)

Joe Meyer (USA)

Doug Payne (USA)

Holly Payne-Caravella (USA)

Colleen Rutledge (USA)

Kim Severson (USA)

Allison Springer (USA)

Erin Sylvester (USA)

Mark Todd (NZL)

Ryan Wood (AUS)

Competition for the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase will begin with dressage on Friday, February 3, at 8:30 a.m. at The Stadium at PBIEC, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF). Stadium jumping and cross-country phases of competition will run on Saturday, February 4, starting at 10 a.m., with cross-country taking to the field in reverse order of standing at 1 p.m. A special awards presentation will follow. The cross-country track, designed by Captain Mark Phillips, an Olympic team gold medalist for Great Britain and established FEI CCI 4* course designer, was built by Eric Bull, and will span across the grass derby fields at PBIEC, concluding with an exciting finish in The Stadium arena. The stadium course will be designed by 2010 FEI World Equestrian Games designer Richard Jeffery.

