Market, Sell and Consign at the Nation’s Premiere Equestrian Gathering—Equine Affaire!

by Press Release

If you’re an avid horse person, the odds are good that you have (a) a horse to sell, (b) an equine facility or service to promote, (c) a stallion to advertise, or (d) tack, riding apparel or other horse-related items that you’d like to sell. What better place to realize these goals than a major equestrian gathering like Equine Affaire and a conveniently-located professional equine facility like the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH? Equine Affaire returns to the Ohio Expo Center on April 6-9, 2017, and brings with it unbeatable opportunities to sell, consign, market, and conduct business.

“Equine Affaire enjoys a well-deserved reputation nationwide for its unsurpassed educational program, trade show, and entertainment, but there’s a flip-side to the event that doesn’t get quite as much recognition,” explained Eugenia Snyder, Equine Affaire’s founder and President. “Equine Affaire exists to serve the horse community, and we do that not only by providing horse people with ways to improve their riding skills, shop and be entertained, but also by providing them with easy and affordable ways to conduct horse-related business—to sell horses, to market their stallions and farms, and to turn their unwanted tack, apparel, and other equine items into cash. Virtually all horse owners have something to sell or promote—and Equine Affaire is the best place to get the job done.”

Consign at The Marketplace at Equine Affaire.

Make plans now to both buy what you and your horse need and sell what you don’t at The Marketplace, Equine Affaire’s full-service consignment shop. Where else can you find more potential buyers for your unwanted horse and rider items while also enjoying the ultimate horse-related educational program and equestrian shopping experience than Equine Affaire—the largest “horse fest” in North America?

Let the staff at The Marketplace display and sell your tack, apparel, and other equine-related items to customers who will be able to see your items first hand and make their purchases on site. Equine Affaire’s staff will take care of selling your consignments (at prices that you set) while you enjoy all that Equine Affaire has to offer—and then pay you in cash for sales made at the event. With cash in hand, you’ll have additional spending power to shop bargains at the Marketplace and new merchandise at Equine Affaire’s phenomenal trade show. Best of all, the consignment process is easy and consignment fees at the Marketplace are lower than those at other consignment venues in the region!

The Marketplace is now in its fifth year and is well established as a great place to both sell and shop for tack, riding apparel, and a myriad of other horse-related items. The store will be featured this year to the Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center where it will be convenient for consignors to drive up and drop off or pick up heavier items like saddles at the door on the west side of the building. “We’re anticipating another increase in both consignors and consigned items this year—as word has gotten out about this easy way to make money on unwanted items,” commented Eugenia Snyder.

Are you seeking used tack or equipment because you have a new horse . . . or you’re riding your horse in a new discipline? Are you a first-time horse owner who needs to outfit your horse . . . or yourself? Have you or your children outgrown your show clothes … and do you need to invest in new riding apparel for the upcoming show season? The Marketplace will be open for sales on Thursday, April 6th, from 11:00am-7:00pm, on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, from 9:00am-7:00pm, and on Sunday, April 9, from 9:00am-3:00pm. Purchases may be made in cash or by credit card (Visa, MC, Discover); no checks. All sales will be final.

Market your farm, stable, stallion, or boarding, training, and breeding facility.

Located in the Ohio Expo Center’s newly-remodeled Gilligan Complex, Equine Affaire’s Horse & Farm Exhibits is an area dedicated to the promotion of horse farms, training facilities, lesson facilities, breeding stallions, and horses for sale. The Horse & Farm Exhibits area is where horse owners, stable / farm owners, and horse service providers connect in person with customers who are interested in all breeds of horses and a variety of equestrian disciplines.

The Horse & Farm Exhibits stalls will be featured in the northeast section of the Gilligan Complex—the stalls that receive the best traffic flow because of their proximity to the clinic venues, trade show, and other important features of the show. The fee for each 10 x 10 inline exhibit stall for three-four days is $200, and an end/corner stall is $50 additional. The rental of each exhibit stall includes one four-day pass to Equine Affaire (a $50 value), and each Horse & Farm exhibitor receives a one-line listing of stall number, farm name, breed of horse, and phone number or web site address in the free event program.

Sell your horse at Equine Affaire!

Yes, you have multiple ways to sell the horses you want to part with, but finding the right buyer at the right price at Equine Affaire just might be quicker, easier, and more profitable. You can rent a 10 x 10 “For Sale” stall in the Horse & Farm Exhibits area to occupy for two-four days for just $125. Each stall rental includes a “For Sale” sign to post on the stall and a free listing pre-event on equineaffaire.com that will provide your horse’s breed, age, gender, name, discipline, price, photo, and stall location. You may also rent a tack stall next to your “For Sale” stall(s) for only $75 in order to store your bedding, tack, feed, and other equipment while at the show. And any Horse & Farm exhibitor who rents at least two regular exhibit stalls may rent additional “For Sale” stalls next to their exhibit stalls for only $75 each.

For information on The Marketplace, the Horse & Farm Exhibits, the “For Sale” stalls and everything that Equine Affaire has to offer, visit equineaffaire.com, select the Ohio event, and follow the appropriate links. You may also contact our staff of dedicated horse people for personal assistance. For information on the Marketplace contact Alyssa Justus at ajustus@equineaffaire.com or (740) 845-0085 ext. 103; for assistance with the Horse & Farm Exhibits and “For Sale” stalls, contact Karin Brennan at kbrennan@equineaffaire.com or call (740) 845-0085 ext. 112.

Sponsors make it all possible.

We extend our sincere thanks to Absorbine®, Rod’s Western Palace, Farnam, Cosequin®, Centaur Horse Fence, Wahl, and the dozens of other fine companies whose generous support of Equine Affaire not only make the event possible, but also keep it affordable for all equestrians. We are truly grateful for your support of the 2017 Equine Affaire in Columbus, OH.

Comments

comments