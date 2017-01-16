“Friday Night Stars” FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W Kicks Off at the 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival

by Press Release

Megan Lane and Caravella ©SusanJStickle

Lisa Wilcox and Galant ©SusanJStickle

Brittany Frasier-Beaulieu and All In ©SusanJStickle

The 2017 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) ended its second day of competition at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC), in Wellington, FL, with the “Friday Night Stars” FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W, presented by the AMCI Group to benefit Brooke USA. Wowing the crowd with yet another show-stopping performance was the winning combination of Lisa Wilcox and mount Galant.

Lisa Wilcox and Galant, a 2006 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Jacqueline Shear, had another impressive day today, topping the leader board in their second performance of 2017 and earning a score of 77.209% for their Justin Timberlake and “Trolls” movie soundtrack-themed freestyle in the Global Arena. Awards were also presented to the owner of Galant, Jacqueline Shear, and groom Bibi Diaz. Commenting on her freestyle, Wilcox said, “I knew that he (Galant) liked it, so I was hoping that that would show up in the arena tonight. It brought a bit of confidence because he recognized the music, he was having fun, and he totally focused on me and what we were doing.” Of Galant, she said, “I’m so proud of him. I’m just so proud of where we have come from last year to this year.”

Team Canada saw some strong performances for the night and rounded out the top three placings. The duo of Megan Lane and Caravella, a 2001 KWPN mare owned by Lane, scored an impressive 75.967% putting them in second place. Lane described her goals for the season with Caravella, “It’s been an amazing journey with this horse and at both stages of our lives. It’s still growing. I’m excited for the future, I have plans on going to the World Cup so I look forward to that.”

Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and All In, a 2005 KWPN gelding that Fraser-Beaulieu also owns, rounded out the top three with a score of 72.608%. “I was really proud of All In tonight. You know, he is a hot horse and tonight he actually seemed like he was getting more relaxed and more calm the more I went through my pattern,” said Fraser-Beaulieu.

Judge Gary Rockwell commented on the tests and the new scoring system that has been put into place for the Freestyle judging. “It’s the first time that the riders have ever really had a catalogue of degree of difficulty,” he said. AGDF Director of Sport Thomas Baur also expanded upon the new judging concept, stating, “The riders have to submit their floor plan beforehand, and they also have to follow the floor plan. The judges will judge movement by movement and they can choose if they accept the difficulty or not, and I think it’s a good step forward to make the subjective freestyle a bit more objective.”

Allyn Mann, Director of Adequan®, concluded the evening press conference by thanking the top three riders. He noted, “Your rides were received well by everybody. What a wonderful way to start off the season. “I think that we are a family,” he continued. “It really is just a wonderful experience to have the owners, the riders, the fans, the grooms, and of course, the horses. I feel that if this was as good as it got, it would be wonderful. But we know that there is much more to come.”

Comments

comments