Stay Cozy in Winter Breeches

January PrePurchase Exam

by Terisé Cole

1. Riding Sport Dakota Thermo Riding Pant

Whether you are in the saddle or just around the barn, the Riding Sport Dakota Thermo Riding Pant is sure to keep you warm on the bottom—without making you feel like a marshmallow! While they are slightly bulkier than traditional breeches, these snow pant-breech hybrids keep warmth a priority with a waterproof fabric that keeps water (and snow) out and a full seat that keeps you in the saddle. As a bonus, our tester loved the full-length leg zippers that made them easy to take off before a lesson (should you choose to not ride in them) and zip back on after.

Buy it: doversaddlery.com; $69.99

2. Noble Outfitters Softshell Riding Pant

Stay warm this winter without the bulk! Our tester loved that these breeches are super breathable and thinner than most fleece-lined pants, but didn’t let the chill in. The softshell fabric blocked the gustiest of wind and silicone knee patches kept our tester in the saddle while said wind gusts gave her horse some wings. The zippered pockets (that are also lined with fleece) fit cold hands and keep your winter riding necessities from falling into the arena dirt. And there are no worries of getting soaked after accidentally sloshing a cold water bucket on you; these breeches are waterproof as well!

Buy it: nobleoutfitters.com; $99.95

3. Kerrits Sit Tight N Warm Pocket Knee Patch Breech

When the weather outside is frightful, our tester was delightfully toasty in the Kerrits Sit Tight N Warm Pocket Breeches. A fluffy polar fleece lining kept the cold-blooded tester’s legs nice and warm, while extra-grippy knee patches added a bit of security to those spooktacular winter days. Our tester was slightly worried that the slick outer material would be slippery in the saddle, but it proved to be no problem at all. A narrow pocket on the thigh stretched to perfectly fit a wide cell phone without interfering during the ride, which is always a plus!

Buy it: kerrits.com; $119

4. Piper Softshell Knee Patch Winter Br eeches by SmartPak

Rain, snow, and sleet are no match for the Piper Soft Shell Winter Knee Patch Breeches! Cozy fleece hugs even the chilliest of legs, while a water-repellent outer layer keeps everything dry. While our tester is certainly small, she does suggest going up a full size—these ran quite tiny. She was extremely impressed, however, with the styling of these breeches—from afar (or even up close!) they look like an everyday pair, showing off a euro seat and zippered back pockets.

Buy it: smartpakequine.com; $89.95

Comments

comments