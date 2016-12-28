Morris Media Network Equine Group Seeks Associate Editor for Equine Journal
We are hiring!
Morris Media Network Equine Group Seeks Associate Editor for Equine Journal
Location: N. Oxford, MA
Salary: Commensurate with experience; includes comprehensive benefits package
Key Responsibilities:
– Write feature articles, columns, news, and cover stories as needed
– Write monthly travel column and obtain photos for it as needed
– Help Managing Editor obtain photos and captions for written articles
– Help with feature ideas for primary section of magazine
– Copyedit all pages within magazine before layout
– Compile news stories to run in the magazine
– Occasionally attend trade shows, horse shows, and year-end banquets throughout the year
– Contribute to monthly editorial meetings, helping to generate ideas for content and cover lines
Basic Requirements:
– College degree in journalism, communications, or related field or at least 1 – 3 years experience in the magazine or publishing industry
– Superb writing and editing skills, with a strategic mindset and creative flair for generating story ideas and framing articles in ways that serve our readers’ interests while benefiting the publication
– Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment
– Strong organizational skills
– Experience with Photography is a plus
– Experience within the equine industry is a must
– A great attitude while working under pressure
Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes, and a minimum of two writing samples to:
Elisabeth Gilbride, General Manager and Executive Editor
Elisabeth.gilbride@equinejournal.com
83 Leicester St.
N. Oxford, MA 01537
Morris Media Network is an equal opportunity employer.