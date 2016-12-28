Morris Media Network Equine Group Seeks Associate Editor for Equine Journal

We are hiring!

Location: N. Oxford, MA

Salary: Commensurate with experience; includes comprehensive benefits package

Key Responsibilities:

– Write feature articles, columns, news, and cover stories as needed

– Write monthly travel column and obtain photos for it as needed

– Help Managing Editor obtain photos and captions for written articles

– Help with feature ideas for primary section of magazine

– Copyedit all pages within magazine before layout

– Compile news stories to run in the magazine

– Occasionally attend trade shows, horse shows, and year-end banquets throughout the year

– Contribute to monthly editorial meetings, helping to generate ideas for content and cover lines

Basic Requirements:

– College degree in journalism, communications, or related field or at least 1 – 3 years experience in the magazine or publishing industry

– Superb writing and editing skills, with a strategic mindset and creative flair for generating story ideas and framing articles in ways that serve our readers’ interests while benefiting the publication

– Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment

– Strong organizational skills

– Experience with Photography is a plus

– Experience within the equine industry is a must

– A great attitude while working under pressure

Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes, and a minimum of two writing samples to:

Elisabeth Gilbride, General Manager and Executive Editor

Elisabeth.gilbride@equinejournal.com

83 Leicester St.

N. Oxford, MA 01537

Morris Media Network is an equal opportunity employer.

