FEI Announces Candidate Cities For 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games™

FEI Press Release

by Terisé Cole

We already know that the FEI World Equestrian Games™ 2018 will be held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina in September 2018, but the FEI has already announced two candidates for the 2022 games!

Lexington, Kentucky and Samorin, Slovakia have both been selected as potential hosts for the FEI flagship in six years’ time. “We are very happy to have two such strong official candidates for the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games”, FEI President Ingmar De Vos said. “Both the Kentucky and Samorin venues have the infrastructure in place already to host the Games, which is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar. “The last edition in Normandy two years ago attracted more than half a million spectators and a worldwide television audience of 350 million, delivering a significant economic impact to the French economy. There’s no doubt that [the 2022] Games are a huge undertaking, but we believe both Samorin and Kentucky have the capability to host spectacular Games and we look forward to working with them through the further stages of the bid process over the next year.”

The next phase in the decision-making process for the 2022 Games will include site visits between January and May 2017, with a deadline of June 2017 for submission of the Candidates’ complete bid and signed host agreement. The Candidates will make formal presentations to the FEI Evaluation Commission in the third quarter of 2017, with the final FEI Bureau decision and allocation of the Games in November 2017.

