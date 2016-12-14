Devon Kane on Guilty Pleasures, Idols, and Her Favorite Song

by Jane Carlton

Devon Kane is a United States Dressage Federation Gold Medalist and Grand Prix trainer. After rising successfully through the ranks of Young Riders to international Grand Prix, Devon has become an in-demand clinician and trainer. She is the head trainer of Diamante Farms in Wellington, FL, which she owns alongside her mother, Terri. Devon has earned the title of 2014 U.S. Dressage Finals Grand Prix Champion, helped Team USA to fourth place at the Nations Cup CDIO5* in Falsterbo, Sweden in 2015, and spent this summer earning scores over 70% with her young horses at prestigious shows along the East Coast.

THE BASICS

Name: Devon Kane

Age: 30

Barn affiliation: Diamante Farms in Wellington,FL

THE FUN STUFF

Do you have any nicknames? Just “Dev.”

Who do you look up to? Grace Kelly, Angela Merkel, Beyonce…more personally and professionally, Hubertus Schmidt, Dorothee Schneider, Mikala Munter Gundersen, and Tuny Page. And always, my mother and great-grandmother.

What famous horse would you love to ride? Valegro or Desperados FRH. Both of them look fun!

Do you have any lucky charms? A stocktie pin that was given to me on my 16th birthday by my first FEI trainer, Michelle Gibson, and a pair of pearl earrings that my dad gave me many, many years ago.

What is your favorite pre-horse show food? Mexican food! Especially chips and queso…and margaritas!

What ’s your guilty pleasure? Reading. Without realizing it I can get caught up in a book and find myself still reading at 3:00 a.m.!

Who is your equestrian idol? Charlotte Dujardin, because she’s such an elegant and confident rider, and her horses seem very well trained and happy.

What song do you love to have on repeat? Right now I’m obsessed with the song “Closer” by The Chainsmokers.

What was your worst fall off a horse? My young horse once bucked and bucked and launched me while training with Hubertus Schmidt in Germany. That was pretty bad because I was so embarrassed—there were seven other people in the arena and they all had to get off and hold their horses while my horse ran around! I ended up having a concussion.

