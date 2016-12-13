Strengthen Your Thighs and Glutes with Plié Squats

by Bridget Braden of BioRider Fitness

One of the easiest and best squats for equestrians to do on a regular basis, as it recruits the thighs and glutes, is the Plié Squat. These are the same muscles riders activates when they’re using their “seat.” Plus, the angles at which the feet, knees, and hips are rotated releases tension in the hip flexors. The Plié Squat versus a regular squat is sometimes easier for equestrians, due to the position of the legs because a rider’s inner thigh is over developed from being against the saddle.

Start with your legs a bit wider than hip width apart, toes slightly turned out. As you squat down, your knees should track in line with your foot but not bend past your toe (Widen your stance if you feel you need to get lower).

Do a few reps with no weight and then add about 10 pounds of weight or more, as it can be easier to feel the muscles work with weight added. Try 12-15 reps.

