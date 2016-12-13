EJ’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Contest Winners

by Terisé Cole

Congratulations to all of our 12 Days of Christmas Contest winners and thank you to our amazing sponsors for their support!

  • Stacey M. from Brunswick, ME, won a $50.00 gift card, a bag of Nutrena feed, and plus a basket full of goodies from Barnstable Farm and Pet Supply!
  • Susan S. of Jackson, NJ, won  a pair of Silver Whinnys socks from Sox For Horses!
  • Michelle C. of Roxbury, CT, won a gift certificate for 10 bags of E-TEC® ONE from Poulin Grain!
  • Jennifer P. of Angola, IN, won an Advantage Short Double Cross Bit from Tom Balding Bits and Spurs!
  • Catie S. of Hagerston, MD, won a Riding Sport Crown Jacket from Dover Saddlery!
  • Justine M. of Newburyport, MA, won an EIS COOL Weather Chili/Grey Shirt and EIS Polartek Fleece Headband from Equi In Style!
  • Kathleen M. of Somerset, MA, won a pair of 2KGrey Breeches from 2KGrey!
  • Leanna B. of Hayes, VA, won the Horse Sense Half Zip, Horseplay Quilted Vest, and Powerstretch Pocket Tight from Kerrits!
  • Kate S. of Saratoga Springs, NY, won a Rhino Plus Blanket from Horseware Ireland!
  • Deanna S. of North East, PA, won an Art of Riding Boot Bag, Garment Bag, Bridle Bag, and Saddle Bag from Art Of Liv’n!
  • Emily M. of Rochdale, MA, won a 200G Belmont Stable Blanket from Triple Crown Custom!
  • Rosemary S. from Dandbridge, TN, won a $1,000 shopping spree at NobleOutfitters.com from Noble Outfitters!

