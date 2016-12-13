EJ’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Contest Winners
Congratulations to all of our 12 Days of Christmas Contest winners and thank you to our amazing sponsors for their support!
- Stacey M. from Brunswick, ME, won a $50.00 gift card, a bag of Nutrena feed, and plus a basket full of goodies from Barnstable Farm and Pet Supply!
- Susan S. of Jackson, NJ, won a pair of Silver Whinnys socks from Sox For Horses!
- Michelle C. of Roxbury, CT, won a gift certificate for 10 bags of E-TEC® ONE from Poulin Grain!
- Jennifer P. of Angola, IN, won an Advantage Short Double Cross Bit from Tom Balding Bits and Spurs!
- Catie S. of Hagerston, MD, won a Riding Sport Crown Jacket from Dover Saddlery!
- Justine M. of Newburyport, MA, won an EIS COOL Weather Chili/Grey Shirt and EIS Polartek Fleece Headband from Equi In Style!
- Kathleen M. of Somerset, MA, won a pair of 2KGrey Breeches from 2KGrey!
- Leanna B. of Hayes, VA, won the Horse Sense Half Zip, Horseplay Quilted Vest, and Powerstretch Pocket Tight from Kerrits!
- Kate S. of Saratoga Springs, NY, won a Rhino Plus Blanket from Horseware Ireland!
- Deanna S. of North East, PA, won an Art of Riding Boot Bag, Garment Bag, Bridle Bag, and Saddle Bag from Art Of Liv’n!
- Emily M. of Rochdale, MA, won a 200G Belmont Stable Blanket from Triple Crown Custom!
- Rosemary S. from Dandbridge, TN, won a $1,000 shopping spree at NobleOutfitters.com from Noble Outfitters!